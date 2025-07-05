Rubio cleans up and refocuses the State Department

It’s a well-known story. Reagan’s Secretary of State George Schultz had an exceptionally clear view of American diplomacy. When new ambassadors passed security reviews and were confirmed by the Senate, he’d invite them to his office, where there was an enormous globe. He’d ask them to put their hand on “their country.” Without fail, they would put their hand on the country to which they’d been assigned. Schultz would then turn the globe to the United States and say, “This is your country.”

It's equally well-known that many foreign service personnel “go native.” They become sympathetic to other countries, and adopt the beliefs, attitudes, and priorities of those countries, even when they’re at odds with American policy and security. Some become double agents, actively working with foreign countries against American interests.

No longer.

Graphic: State Department Document. Public Domain.

With Marco Rubio in charge of the State Department, fundamental changes are taking place. The last vestiges of DEI are being swept away:

Graphic: X Post

Before now, the second of five core precepts used in State Department hiring and promotion emphasized promoting DEI, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. That precept has now been replaced with one focused on "fidelity." A senior State Department official said it was "unbelievable" fidelity was not already part of the promotion criteria. "This is a commonsense and needed change. U.S. Foreign Service Officers [FSOs] represent America overseas and should be judged on their ability to faithfully and dutifully represent and champion our country abroad."

And yes, working for America’s interests was a decidedly secondary concern for Biden’s Handlers:

The department’s previous hiring guide for 2022–2025 required foreign service employees to "demonstrate impact in diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility," according to the internal documents. Entry-level applicants were expected to proactively seek to "improve one’s own self-awareness with respect to promoting inclusivity." Mid- and senior-level supervisors were told to recruit and retain diverse teams, respond immediately to non-inclusive workplace behaviors, and "consult with impacted staff before finalizing decisions."

This change was one of many brought about by DOGE.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and the State Department called out practices under the Biden administration that required diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts to account for 20% of performance evaluations for foreign service officers.

Previous practice told foreign service officers to encourage locals to go full DEI, even in cultures where such ideas were, to put it mildly, offensive. FSOs were also told to set race and gender quotas for embassy speaking panels and all diplomatic events.

These changes are an important first step toward remaking America’s foreign service establishment. As we’re seeing throughout the government, Democrat priorities like DEI die hard. Democrat bureaucrats don’t so easily abandon their long-held convictions and lie low, covertly and sometimes overtly subverting the lawful orders of Republican administrations. SecState Rubio and his managers will have to carefully supervise their employees to ensure they no longer work against American interests. Some might be willing to work honestly once caught. Others will surely need to be fired.

This is essential, as foreign service personnel are prime targets for recruitment by enemy intelligence agencies, and the intelligence agencies of not a few “friendly” nations. People harboring hatred for America and already working to undermine American interests are far more easily recruited. Why not be well paid to do the damage you already feel morally justified in doing?

Fortunately, a president who puts America first is in office. How strange that any American president should have to refocus the entire government and the American people on that principle. How dangerous it is that FSOs would accept their jobs knowing they’re unwilling to act in America’s interests above all others.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.