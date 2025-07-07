Promises made, promises broken: Epstein case to be closed and hidden from the public eye

If you like American Thinker’s content, please consider subscribing here for access to an exclusive, weekly newsletter offering insight from the editorial staff.

If you haven’t already heard, what’s left of the Jeffrey Epstein case will be closed and hidden from the public eye, indefinitely:

DOJ, FBI review finds no Jeffrey Epstein ‘client list,’ confirms suicide: Memo A review ordered by President Donald Trump-appointed leadership of the Justice Department and the FBI found no evidence that notorious deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein kept a ‘client list’ of associates whom he blackmailed or conspired with to victimize dozens of women, according to a new memo reviewed by ABC News.

When Epstein died in custody, federal law enforcement claimed that the cameras outside his cell had malfunctioned, and did not record the events of that night: see old reports here and here. Well now they’re claiming that was a lie (I guess?), because conveniently, the tapes have suddenly reappeared, purportedly showing no one entering or exiting Epstein’s cell. (Clearly, I don’t believe these are the actual tapes, and it reminds me of Bill Cooper’s observation about the fact that a dinky little CNN camera crew was able to find Osama Bin Laden but not the CIA: if you believe something so obviously untrue, then you’re the stupidest person to ever walk the face of the earth.)

The windfall comes at a time when a large portion of Trump’s supporters have called out the administration and his hires for failing to follow through on one of his biggest campaign promises, and that was the release of the Epstein files, which he committed to releasing on “Day One.”

Here’s a quick overview of the timeline:

Day One comes and goes.

By the end of February, after more than a month of being in office, the Trump administration still hadn’t released the files.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Pam Bondi appeared on Jesse Watters and promised the files were coming “tomorrow,” noting that what she’d seen was “sick.”

“Tomorrow” comes, which was Bindergate—MAGA influencers giddily smiling on the White House steps with binders of…nothing new or incriminating.

Bondi acted as though she’d been played (how this woman though a mere 200 pages of “files” that didn’t have anything damning in them was the entirety of the trove initially recovered is beyond me), so she sent a letter to the Southern District of New York (where James Comey’s daughter was the lead prosecutor), and gave them 24 hours to get the really compromising stuff together and to her. (Now, if I were in on the corruption? I’d know I’d have 24 hours to destroy anything else that needed to be destroyed.)

Then, Bondi went on the news and said there were “tens of thousands of videos” of child sex abuse, and it would all be released when they redacted the victims’ names. The only holdup was “time.”

In mid-April, we learned that Bondi’s DOJ was allegedly fighting FOIA requests, trying to keep her communications regarding Bindergate private—at least according to Judicial Watch. By the end of April, Virginia Guiffre was suicided, and Pam Bondi was nowhere to be found.

Then in May, Bondi revealed there was “no specific timeline” for the information we all wanted.

Now, we won’t get them at all.

The FBI and the DOJ have concluded that there’s absolutely nothing that you need to know about the Jeffrey Epstein saga. They personally watched over 300 GB of child pornography, but apparently, in all of the videos, nobody can be identified, and Epstein kept no list. They also… pic.twitter.com/biFGgvotuB — Ian Smith, Sr. (@iansmithfitness) July 7, 2025

They say there’s no evidence of buyers, despite Epstein’s homes having hidden cameras in all the bedrooms wired to a control room?

If Epstein wasn’t involved in blackmail, why did he have all of the bedrooms at his NYC mansion wired with hidden cameras all monitored from a control room? pic.twitter.com/AQ849C2CV0 — Swig 🇺🇸 (@OldRowSwig) July 7, 2025

If there are no lists of buyers, why is Ghislaine Maxwell in prison? She trafficked children to no one? If there are no buyers, then who is seen abusing and raping children on the “tens of thousands of videos” that Bondi claimed to have?

Who gets the “fell for it again” award? Donald Trump, who can’t seem to install lawyers and law enforcement agents who are actually serious about justice, or us, who voted him into office a second time?

Trump sure talked tough on the campaign trail in 2015 and 2016, famously (and hilariously) quipping that were he in charge, Hillary Clinton would “be in jail,” which is where she belongs, at best. Benghazi? Bleaching and smashing hard drives? Private email servers? And what was on Anthony Weiner’s laptop?

But then, he got into office, and all the people who’d done such evil things didn’t receive even an ounce of what they’d earned and deserved—and the trend continues.

