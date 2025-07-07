President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize

As the world takes a cautious breath in the midst of a fragile but holding ceasefire between Israel and Iran, history demands that we take stock — not just of what has transpired in the last twelve days, but of who made peace possible in the most combustible region on earth.

President Donald J. Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

This isn’t political. This is about results. It’s about history being made — and peace being achieved — under the most unlikely of circumstances.

First, we must recall the Abraham Accords. Brokered during President Trump’s first term, this seismic diplomatic achievement normalized relations between Israel and multiple Arab nations — something once thought impossible without solving the Palestinian conflict first. Trump rewrote the conventional wisdom. He brought Muslim-majority countries to the table with clarity, strength, and vision.

Fast-forward to today. Under President Trump’s second term, Israel has been engaged in one of its most complex and painful military operations since October 7. While others called for restraint or second-guessed the IDF’s mission to dismantle Hamas, Trump backed Israel unequivocally. He ensured that U.S.-supplied weapons and defensive systems, including those manned by American personnel, remained fully operational.

More than that, he got results. Dozens of hostages, long held in Hamas’s tunnels, were returned. While approximately 50 still remain in captivity, President Trump’s relentless pressure, coordination with Israel, and diplomatic leverage helped bring families back together. That is peace, one life at a time.

And it is precisely because of this track record that only President Trump has the credibility, strength, and global influence to bring home the remaining hostages — both the living and those who were murdered and never buried. These are acts of moral leadership. Families in Israel and around the world are waiting for closure, for justice, for a dignified return of their loved ones. If there is one figure on the world stage who can bring adversaries to the table and deliver where others have failed, it is Donald J. Trump.

But perhaps most notably, this season saw what analysts believed could never happen without a full-scale war: Iran’s nuclear program was dismantled.

Thanks to surgical coordination between Israeli intelligence (Mossad), the IAF, the IDF, and CENTCOM under General Kurilla, Iran’s nuclear weapons infrastructure has been rendered nonfunctional. And while Iran did retaliate — targeting Tel Aviv, Haifa, and U.S. bases in the region — President Trump showed restraint when it mattered most. Instead of engaging in endless escalation, he announced a ceasefire and an agreement just twelve days after the fighting began.

This was a moment of strategic clarity. Iran was on its knees. Its nuclear program was in ashes, its proxies scattered. And instead of dragging the region into perpetual war, Trump drew a line under it — with power, precision, and peace.

Make no mistake: The success of this ceasefire belongs to the IDF, the IAF, Mossad, and the entire Israeli people who stood united. But the opportunity — the framework — was laid by a U.S. president who prioritized action over rhetoric, deterrence over delay, and peace through strength.

The world is quieter and safer today. Because of President Trump’s leadership, the Middle East has a rare and precious window for stability.

This is not about politics. It’s about legacy. The Nobel Peace Prize should be awarded not to those who speak of peace in conferences, but to those who deliver it in real time — often under fire.

President Donald J. Trump deserves that honor.

Image via Raw Pixel.