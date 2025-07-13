Pot farm raided for illegals has a big history of violating labor law, donating to Democrats

What do we know about Glass House Farms in Ventura County, California, site of the Trump administration's biggest immigration raid?

Federal officials say the raid itself yielded 361 arrests, including those of four leftists throwing lethal things at law enforcement as they went about their business, while fourteen children, most of whom were foreign unaccompanied minors, were found to be working there.

Federal immigration officials also claimed that some "14 migrant children were rescued from what looks like exploitation, forced child labor and potentially human trafficking or smuggling." https://t.co/rL5wxg5j8U — KTLA (@KTLA) July 14, 2025

Leftists tried to make hay on the case where a worker supposedly running from ICE enforcers fell off a greenhouse roof and either died, or didn't die, depending on the news outlet. They've gotten weirdly quiet.

Well, it seems they have a history of labor-law complaints:

More about the company, Glass House Farms... it seems they have a big habit of violating labor law. These are a few labor law complaints filed in LA County (the farms are in Ventura and Santa Barbara so I'm not sure why they're filed there... could be that's where corp office… pic.twitter.com/ZW6EVwGqum — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) July 10, 2025

Glass House Farms was the marijuana growing operation that got raided yesterday. They had a class-action lawsuit filed against them for failing to pay wages and failing to provide breaks. https://t.co/99yCLgXePl pic.twitter.com/9SiphoYGs6 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 11, 2025

Glass House Brands Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, A donor to Gov.Newsom, farm is now under federal indictment for ‘child labor violations’ 9 UNACCOMPANIED CHILDREN were rescued from the farm. pic.twitter.com/SPmTIKvyP9 — Concetta🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@concetta8631) July 11, 2025

And other kinds of complaints and investigations of their business practices:

Oh, so perhaps the feds are there bc the owner is a dirtbag breaking multiple laws?



Similar to the Ambiance Apparel thing? https://t.co/esonh2zlfo pic.twitter.com/f4EXuqC54k — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) July 10, 2025

But nothing ever happened, so it went on and on.

Maybe that's because\ they mouthed the politically correct greenie truisms:

At Glass House, we believe cannabis makes the world a better place 🌱 We are committed to growing the environmentally friendly way—using solar power, water recycling, and eco-friendly greenhouses to cultivate great, consistent, and quality flower while reducing our footprint. pic.twitter.com/Vu2U8pop1C — Glass House Farms (@glasshouse_ca) February 25, 2025

They also 'worked' the press:

But I don't think that they will because journalists have ALREADY BEEN TO THE FARM. In 2023, WaPo ran a glowing puff piece on Glass House Farm. The reporter was allowed to tour the entire facility and farm. pic.twitter.com/iKdoA9W0Qw — David Chavous (@DACDAC4DAC) July 11, 2025

And most important, they donated to Democrats:

According to the FEC and the NY Post, here’s the guy who owns Glass House Farms, the pot farm illegally using unaccompanied minor children picking his crop: @grahamfarrar

A big (D) donor, unsurprisingly.

Dems love their slaves and will fight to keep ‘em, no matter what century… — Rusty Shackelford (@rshackelford14) July 11, 2025

The president of Glass House Farms, the weed farm raided by ICE, donated $10k to Gavin Newsom pic.twitter.com/LYkrlcsztd — Shane's Hat ✝️ (@oklumberman) July 11, 2025

The very ones who most loudly condemned the raid.

Meaning, the snowballing crimes and violations apparently happening at that place -- from labor law violations, to complaints about sales practices, to child labor, to employment of illegals on a big scale -- were 'allowed' because money had been paid to Democrats.

Protection money.

Gavin Newsom is far from the only Democrat they reportedly donated to -- Alex Padilla and other loud defenders of illegal immigration were also on their list of politicians they donated to.

The CEO of Glass House Farms, who was just caught using child labor in California, is a consistent Democrat donor.



He has donated to Ted Lieu, Alex Padilla (who tried to assault Kristi Noem over ICE), and Robert Garcia (an open border advocate).



In response to the ICE raid, a… — Truth Tsar (@truthtsar) July 11, 2025

How this isn't bribery is beyond me. It closely resembles the case of BP, which donated to Democrats ahead of the Deepwater Horizon oil platform explosion, which polluted Louisiana's waters early in the first Obama term. Donating to Democrats seems to amount to protection money.

So not surprisingly, Democrats are complaining about the raid. It's not about saving the kids from what appears to be human trafficking. It's about preserving their campaign donation base.

That tells us a lot about the Democrats and why they are so hostile to rule of law matters -- and even humanitarian issues -- when it hits their rice bowl.

