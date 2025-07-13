« Soros machine hands Mamdani millions for his socialist quest for control of New York City | No, it’s not ‘climate change’ when it’s hot and there’s flooding during the summer rainy season »
July 13, 2025

Pot farm raided for illegals has a big history of violating labor law, donating to Democrats

By Monica Showalter

What do we know about Glass House Farms in Ventura County, California, site of the Trump administration's biggest immigration raid?

Federal officials say the raid itself yielded 361 arrests, including those of four leftists throwing lethal things at law enforcement as they went about their business, while fourteen children, most of whom were foreign unaccompanied minors, were found to be working there.

Leftists tried to make hay on the case where a worker supposedly running from ICE enforcers fell off a greenhouse roof and either died, or didn't die, depending on the news outlet. They've gotten weirdly quiet.

Well, it seems they have a history of labor-law complaints:

And other kinds of complaints and investigations of their business practices:

But nothing ever happened, so it went on and on.

Maybe that's because\ they mouthed the politically correct greenie truisms:

They also 'worked' the press:

And most important, they donated to Democrats:

The very ones who most loudly condemned the raid.

Meaning, the snowballing crimes and violations apparently happening at that place -- from labor law violations, to complaints about sales practices, to child labor, to employment of illegals on a big scale -- were 'allowed' because money had been paid to Democrats.

Protection money.

Gavin Newsom is far from the only Democrat they reportedly donated to -- Alex Padilla and other loud defenders of illegal immigration were also on their list of politicians they donated to.

How this isn't bribery is beyond me. It closely resembles the case of BP, which donated to Democrats ahead of the Deepwater Horizon oil platform explosion, which polluted Louisiana's waters early in the first Obama term. Donating to Democrats seems to amount to protection money.

So not surprisingly, Democrats are complaining about the raid. It's not about saving the kids from what appears to be human trafficking. It's about preserving their campaign donation base.

That tells us a lot about the Democrats and why they are so hostile to rule of law matters -- and even humanitarian issues -- when it hits their rice bowl.

Image: X video screen shot

