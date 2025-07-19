Now a German court finds 10 migrants raped a 15-year-old girl out of migration 'frustration'

Eleven men were initially charged with the September 2020 gang-rape of a 15-year-old German girl.

Four of the men dragged the girl into a bush and raped her.

One of the rapists then stole her phone and wallet. Two other men then joined in, also raping the victim.

The brutal gang rape lasted nearly three hours. A German court recently delivered its verdict. What was it, you ask?

Of the eleven men initially charged in relation to the gang-rape of the minor, two were acquitted and nine were found guilty. O.K., you say? Eight of the “guilty” got probation, and that not to exceed two years. Only one is headed to prison for a short stay.

This has, of course, prompted criticism of the judgement … which, in turn, has prompted officials to condemn those critical of said judgment, and to smear them as "anti-migrant.”

Among the “expert” witnesses in the trial was psychiatrist Nahlah Saimeh, who intimated that the gang rape may have simply been a means to let off some of the "frustration" that supposedly comes with "migration experiences and socio-cultural homelessness."

What the eff? What the effing eff?!!!!!!!

Psycho-Saimeh said rapists "who live on the margins of society, completely uprooted culturally, linguistically and socially" might face a "mix of emotions of anger, sadness, powerlessness, depression, fantasies of grandeur as a compensation attempt to cope with one's own misery, and drug use."

That’s funny, many of us experience many of the same emotions when watching our mayors and governors side with illegal aliens over long-time citizens.

Saimeh further stated: "Disordered, unprepared migration experiences and socio-cultural homelessness increase the risk of addiction and psychosis.” She added that sex could serve as a "means of releasing frustration and anger,” and also suggested that gang rape fosters identity and strengthens group feeling.

Yay, immigrants! We all need to release our frustration and anger. And perhaps we all should foster our identities and strengthen our group ties by gang-raping others, especially under-age girls! I already feel such a warm bond of inclusiveness.

That said, I have a great deal of “migration frustration” of my own.

And I am a resident of Minnesota.

Five days a week I am forced to navigate through streets and highways closed, constricted, and throttled by ubiquitous construction. It is not enough that I have to work 10 hours a day, but now my relatively short trip steals another hour-and-a-half a day from me. What’s more, much more, I experience socio-cultural homelessness in the building in which I work, as the majority of tenants are now Muslim. And in our public library. And in the DMV. And sometimes in the local Walmart. Very often, the local sidewalks are dominated by large Somali women, strolling along in their abayas.

And yet, I have never participated in the gang-rape of a young girl.

And I don’t even feel exceptional.

And now, a rant:

For God's sake, Germans, fight back! I know you are still traumatized by World War II and the Nazis, but that was 80 frigging years ago! Didn't you learn from it that the moral thing, the right thing, is to fight back against evil, It is high time you regain your sense of dignity, if not superiority. Letting migrants rape your women is not the same as repenting for Hitler. In fact, is is, once again, aiding and abetting evil, includin antisemitism, passively looking on and doing nothing. Snap out of your stupor! Thank you for your attention to this matter.

