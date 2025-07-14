No, it’s not ‘climate change’ when it’s hot and there’s flooding during the summer rainy season

Propaganda and psychological manipulation to push more government control always depend upon how people react without reason as crisis events are presented devoid of historic context. Most people’s historic perspective begins when they were born, so recent events loom large in their memories as things never being worse. While past events are unknown, they aren’t perceived as significant or softened by time. This explains why this works with younger people and less and less those with the wisdom of age — those who have seen it all before.

Thus, when the national socialist media reports on what are regularly occurring weather events, or crime, fear is instilled, and people ripe for leftist authoritarian manipulation call for even more government control.

Just a little historical perspective of the hype of past weather events easily destroys this almost subliminal manipulation, because the fear of global cooling, global warming, or climate change is built upon ignorance of the past. So, we’re going to counteract the effect with a little bit of research of the recent past — the last 100 years or so — and report on the way these were headlined back then, see if these sound vaguely familiar.

Since it’s summer and the weather gets seasonally hot this time of year, you can be sure to see sensational, front page headlines designed for an emotional response such as the following from the New York Times:

HEAT TAKES TOLL OF 124 DEATHS IN NEW YORK CITY; Hundreds Prostrated in Wave That Demoralizes Business Life of the Community. MAYOR GIVES UP OUTING Returns to Help Lessen Suffering and Orders All Parks Opened to Public. NO RELIEF IN SIGHT NOW Highest Temperature 98 Degrees--100 Girls Collapse In a Store—More Than 200 Horses Dead from Heat. Thousands Stay at Beaches. Many Prostrated at Work. HEAT TAKES TOLL OF 113 DEATHS Railway Employees Overcome. 100,000 Spend Night at Beach.

Naturally, the recent normal reaction would be to blame this on “global warming” or “climate change” except that there is a slight problem with that conclusion. But let’s look at some more before we start laying blame:

17 DIE AS HEAT WAVE HITS EASTERN CITIES; EIGHT VICTIMS HERE; Many Prostrated as Mercury Climbs to 91, Hottest Day of the Year in City. SHOWERS ARE DUE TODAY Coney, Rockaways and the New Jersey Resorts Are Jammed by Crowds Seeking Relief. MANY SLEEP ON BEACHES Workers Are Freed to Escape Torrid Weather -- Children Revel in Street Shower Baths. 17 DIE AS HEAT WAVE HITS EASTERN CITIES

Without any kind of historical context, one might think there is a serious crisis going on. The story of a “Heat-Crazed Woman Leaping from the roof of her home” or “three people drowning seeking relief from the heat” don’t help.

The summer rainy season also brings rain (go figure) to go along with the hot weather. Thus, there was also this horrific and sensational headline:

27 BODIES FOUND AFTER ERIE FLOOD; MORE MAY BE LOST; Feverish Search for Victims Continues in the Debris Piled in Places 100 Feet High. SEEK TO AVERT PESTILENCE City and State Authorities Cooperate and Trains Are Moving Again. EIGHT LIVES LOST IN CITY Traffic by Land and Water in New York Halted -- Jersey Crops Suffer.

We would also be remiss to leave hurricanes out of the mix, also during the hottest part of the year:

100 DEAD, BIG LOSS IN TEXAS STORM; Galveston, with Damage Put at $15,000,000, Under Martial Law ;- 14 Killed There. ARMY CAMP SWEPT AWAY Ten Soldiers Dead at Texas City ;- Houston and Many Coast Towns Suffer Heavy Damage.

Of course, it should occur to everyone that this citation of headlines is somewhat odd since these aren’t in recent memory. That’s because they occurred roughly a century ago, long before the hype over global cooling, global warming, climate change, and the latest iteration, “climate crisis.”

Also recall that Galveston, Texas was also hit by a horrific hurricane in 1900, the worst natural disaster in U.S. history.

Think of this as a reverse of the usual emotional manipulation manufactured by the media, the usual overhyped headlines of normal weather events — or crime — that are designed to instill fear and pave the way for still more government control over our lives. That is the subliminal implication of an onslaught of one-sided out-of-context reportage on these events.

There is a reason why you never hear of the recent weather disasters in the simple context that it’s a certain season of the year. Were the national socialist media honest in their coverage, being sure to note what should be painfully obvious for certain regions, that it gets hot in the summer, cold in the winter, and rain and snow fall from the sky. And, that there have always been storms throughout the history of the planet. Reporting like this would mean hysterical clickbait couldn’t be used to panic people into giving up their liberty and giving even more power to an over-bloated government.

Because if it were well known that these events were commonplace during certain seasons down through the centuries, no one would fall for the obvious media manipulation in out-of-context “journalism.”

If people understood there were horrific weather events that had always taken place, they wouldn't be easily manipulated into giving up their G_d-given liberties and individual rights. Keep these in mind, and cite them to others when they succumb to the obvious media manipulation over normal weather events the next few months.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

