New graphic reveals the most common birthplaces of foreign migrants in each state

One commenter called the graphic below an “absolutely bleak” reality, and he couldn’t be more right:

Most common birthplace of foreign migrants in each state, excluding Mexico.



it's a subcontinental flood.

As the author of the tweet noted, it’s a “subcontinental flood” of foreigners…but not from Europe, which wouldn’t be so bad because that “subcontinental flood” would at least be comprised of a people who largely share our value system, heritage, and culture. This “subcontinental flood” is pouring in from the third world, bringing along all its poverty, dysfunction, incivility, and depravity with it.

Gruesome halal butchery practices that inflict as much pain as possible on the animals going in your neighbor’s backyard? Welcome to Minnesota Nice!

Young children being sold off into marriage with pedophilic men? Here’s what one comprehensive study found:

[Child marriage] was higher among girls than among boys (6.8 vs. 5.7 per 1,000), and was lower among white non-Hispanic children (5.0 per 1,000) than among almost every other racial or ethnic group studied; it was especially high among children of American Indian or Chinese descent (10.3 and 14.2, respectively). Immigrant children were more likely than U.S.-born children to have been married; prevalence among children from Mexico, Central America and the Middle East was 2-4 times that of children born in the United States.

(Current immigration law “does not have a minimum age for spousal visa petitions” which permits “minor U.S. citizens to petition for an immigrant adult” to come to the country. This is just one of many reasons why I am in radical support of mass denaturalization.)

Incest and familial rape? Welcome to Idaho and Michigan, which house massive Iraqi populations—according to data from the World Population Review, the rate of inbreeding in Iraq is around 46.4%. (The site did not have data from Somalia and Ethiopia, nations which probably boast similar numbers.) India ranks at 7.5%, a practice which will no doubt be a new rising trend in places like Washington, New Mexico, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Wisconsin, Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, both Carolina states, Delaware, and several other states. (For context, the U.S. is at .1%.)

Sexual violence? Again, this is the new Minnesota and new Maine: the United Nations reported that in 2021, Somalia was the site of an “appalling” and “alarming” rise in sexual violence.

Now, combine that data with this data, and the pictures grows bleaker still:

NEW: Census Bureau estimates out today show that the U.S. population grew by 3.3 million between July 2023 & July 2024, with 100% of growth coming from communities of color, 86% from Latinos & Asians.

This is Western and white erasure and replacement, on par with any other act or policy of democide.

