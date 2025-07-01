Musk must end his jackassery in the foothills

I appreciate even more now what Trump meant when he said that Elon is wearing thin. After a brief truce, the pluto-crat who wants to go to Mars is at it again. He is threatening to primary members of Congress who vote for the BBB.

He’s also teasing a new America Party as an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty. Some may consider that a good idea — in theory. In practice, under the influence of mercurial Musk, it could create more problems than it solves, for, while Trump is a stable genius, Musk is an unstable one.

Unlike the forgiving, magnanimous, and sagacious Trump (who’ll meet with just about anybody), Musk comes across as cross, petty, and petulant. No wonder so much of his best talent is abandoning him; for example, Tesla executives are jumping ship in droves.

Musk did great at DOGE, no one can take that away from him, but the core team is also very talented. It remains intact and continues its noble work. Indeed, it is even poised to run the rule over Musk’s companies. Now that’ll be some comeuppance for the South African plutocrat who threatens the Trump agenda.

It appears that what’s really eating Musk are provisions in the BBB to accelerate removal of E.V. tax credits, which may dampen Tesla sales if they can’t compete in the vibrant marketplace. He’s used to ruling his companies with an iron fist, and getting what he wants while trampling over others. Still, he has possibly received more subsidies than anyone ever has; without which, Trump says, he’d have to “…close up shop and head back home to South Africa.” No worries, there are plenty of native Americans who can run the companies — without scaring away the talent.

It’s sort of futile for the plutocrat from South Africa to fight Trump, who holds the cards. As I type, Tesla’s stock is down bigly this morning as the tit-for-tat between the world’s richest man versus the most powerful man (with Musk being the “tit,” and Trump being the world’s preeminent leader) plays out.

The big, beautiful bill is imperfect. But this is just a start in a multi-prong strategy to MAGA, so don’t let the quest for perfect ruin the good. For now, politics is about what’s possible, and that’s something Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) knows all too well. He is a walking, talking, quote machine. One of his latest goodies is “jackassery.” In discussing the BBB, he said “We’ve cussed it. We’ve discussed it. But we’re gradually going from thoughtful, rational deliberation into the foothills of jackassery.”

That’s where Musk also hangs out; Musk must end the jackassery. Here’s a brief video of donkeys (AKA jackasses) trying to escape their confines in the foothills. The first two fail, but the third one has a neat trick to get them out. He’s the smart one, but still a jackass in the foothills.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.