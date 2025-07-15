Maybe Gavin needs a different message

The latest ICE vs California episode took an interesting turn. It seems that ICE found a farm in that state "employing" unaccompanied minors. The story puts Governor Gavin Newsom in a pickle, as they say. Here is the story from Allysia Finley:

Why does Gavin Newsom insist on playing into Donald Trump’s hands? The California governor mounted a feckless response to the riots against immigration enforcement in Los Angeles. Now he’s standing up for marijuana growers who may have been exploiting illegal immigrant workers. Federal agents last week arrested more than 300 allegedly illegal immigrants at pot farms in the Santa Barbara area. The Homeland Security Department says Glass House Farms is under investigation for child-labor violations and 10 undocumented minors were found there. Glass House has a state license to grow marijuana and denies knowingly employing undocumented workers or minors.

Child labor violations? Not exactly the best hill to die on in your battle against Trump.

The "weed farm" incident is a perfect example of what happens when you tolerate illegal immigration. You open the door for anybody who wants to work there, whether you are a man accused of human trafficking, or an adult who brings "kids" to work. In other words, anything goes when everything is tolerated.

Governor Newson, who wants to be president by having everyone forget that he is the governor of a place called California, now has to explain why he looked the other way when someone who contributed to his campaign used children to work in a cannabis farm.

Good luck with that one, Governor. The incident between ICE and this farm simply confirms that the Trump administration is correct about illegal immigration.

Gavin Newson's heart is still in San Francisco but don't expect those voters who live between D.C. and the Bay Area to have much sympathy for a man who tolerates minors working at such a farm. Of course, the governor will avoid this issue the same way he avoids discussing everything wrong with his state. However, kids picking weed may be a tough one to avoid.

Image: AT via Magic Studio