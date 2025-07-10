Marxist Muslim Mamdani wins most votes in New York City mayoral primary history

A Marxist Muslim, Zohran Mamdani, won the recent New York City mayoral primary with the “most total votes” in that city’s primary history.

Got that?

This should be yet another wake-up call to Republicans, who have mostly been smugly slumbering since President Trump’s impressive victory last November.

Yes, New York has long been a given for Democrats, but this is different. An avowed Marxist and Muslim with a lengthy public history of anti-white and antisemitic statements is now the heavy favorite to become The Big Apple’s next mayor!

The largest city in the nation, the financial hub of the country … and the home of the most Jewish people in America?

Hello?!

(And the recent special elections have not gone well for Republicans, either.)

Mamdani is effectively saying to New Yorkers, ”You won’t have to pay for anything! Transportation, housing, food … all free!”

The problem is that, eighteen months later, everyone left in the city will be destitute, periodically coming out of their run-down housing units with no electricity to wait in a two-block long line for a potato and a six-pack of toilet paper.

All the wealthy and productive people will have fled the coop, due to the exorbitant tax rates and oppressive regulations.

Therefore, very few goods will be produced and there will be almost no services, either.

So, the economy will have collapsed. And there will be precious few businesses — and consequently workers -- left to tax.

No one will work for nothing, but many want things for nothing.

Welcome to hell, New Yorkers.

And you voted for it.

Give yourselves a hand. You’ve made certain that no one else will. This is karma, kismet. This is what happens when you vote yourselves other people’s money, and you subsequently run out of other people’s money … and other people.

Guess what? Freedom isn’t free. And neither is socialism/Marxism/communism. But the latter steals not only your money, but your ambition, heart, and soul.

New Yorkers will discover this, as countless millions around the world have also come to realize. But it will be too late by then.

Image: Karamccurdy, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0 Deed