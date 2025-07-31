Marjorie Taylor Greene ran against the swamp. Then she got rich in it

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican representing Georgia, built her brand by claiming to fight for forgotten Americans. She stormed into Congress on the promise of taking down the elites and draining the swamp. But when you follow the money, a very different story unfolds. It looks a lot more like Wall Street self-enrichment than service to Main Street conservatives.

In 2021, Greene entered Congress with an estimated net worth of $700,000.

By April 2025, her net worth had ballooned to $22 million, driven largely by stock market investments that consistently outperformed even seasoned Lower Manhattan pros.

That kind of rapid financial ascent raises red flags.

After all, the average congressional salary is $174,000. Yet Greene somehow turned her time in public office into a personal fortune. This wasn’t by launching a business, but by making remarkably well-timed trades. She’s claimed not to handle her own investments, but the numbers and timing suggest a different reality.

In 2021, Greene bought shares in corporate behemoths like Visa and Walmart. These are companies she publicly criticized for promoting progressive causes. Her public statements painted these firms as enemies of conservative values, but her private trades told a different story. Those investments paid off handsomely.

By 2023, Greene’s portfolio was outperforming that of many of her congressional peers, earning returns of 18.6%. This level of success doesn’t align with the image of a grassroots outsider who supposedly shuns the elite’s ways.

Fast forward to 2025, and the pattern has only grown more striking. She moved into Treasury notes as market uncertainty spiked — classic defensive positioning.

Then, in April, she made purchases in Apple, Amazon, and NVIDIA just days before Donald Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs were paused. This pumping of the breaks triggered an epic market rally. Greene also purchased Lululemon and Dell, reaping significant gains after the tariff freeze, with some stocks jumping over 30%.

Her ability to repeatedly “buy the dip” with such precision undermines the notion of dumb luck and erodes her anti-establishment credibility.

On April 8, during the market crash, she also bought shares of Palantir, a data analytics firm that, just nine days later, landed a lucrative federal contract with ICE. Greene sits on the Homeland Security Committee.

When an elected official profits from a contract involving a department they oversee, serious questions follow.

She doubled down on Palantir again in July. And the profits keep flowing.

To reiterate, Greene has said that her financial advisor makes all investment decisions independently. Yet the sheer precision of her trades —often aligned with policy decisions and insider-relevant developments — calls that representation into serious doubt. Beyond question, her sprint to fabulous wealth isn’t what her constituents voted for.

These revelations clash not only with Greene’s populist image but with the base she purports to represent.

When she branded Israel’s military actions in Gaza as “genocide” on July 29 (an excremental untruth, regardless of anything else), she broke sharply from Republican sentiment. Seventy-one percent of GOP voters approve of Israel’s operations, according to Gallup. And, per Pew Research, 67% of Republicans still support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Greene’s comment wasn’t a nuanced critique — it was a hardline departure from the America First consensus that views Israel as a key ally against terrorism, and a partner in the fight for Western Civilization. Greene framed her remarks in humanitarian terms, but the base wasn't buying it. Her stance alienated the very voters she once courted through unapologetic MAGA rhetoric.

The same pattern emerged in June, when Greene blasted Trump’s strike on Iranian nuclear sites during a guest appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room. She called the action “a betrayal of the America First promise.” Just hours later, she changed her tune online, declaring her love for Trump.

It sure looks like this was a calculated, cynical move to maintain presidential proximity.

The populist conservative movement grew out of righteous anger at how the political elite used public office for personal gain. Voters turned to candidates like Greene because they believed she would fight that system.

Yet here she is: profiting from defense contractors, betting big on policy-driven market swings, and climbing Capitol Hill to an eight-figure net worth. If Greene truly believed in putting her country first, she wouldn’t do any of that. Greene also would never allege something about Israel which the woke, anti-American, antisemitic left not only adores, but uses for their own vile agenda. An agenda she purportedly opposes.

Greene’s no outsider. She’s just another politician who made it big in Washington — while the people back home yearn for a government that represents them.

Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto hosts and produces News Sight, speaking the data-driven truth about economic and political issues that impact you. During the 2024 presidential election, he created the Five-Point Forecast, which correctly predicted Trump's national victory and the outcome in all swing states. The author of numerous nonfiction books, Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration and is a Lean Six Sigma Certified Black Belt. During 2014, HLM King Kigeli V of Rwanda bestowed a hereditary knighthood upon him. It was followed by a barony the next year.

