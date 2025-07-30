« What is this controversy over Sydney Sweeney's blue jeans ad about?
July 30, 2025

Levi’s responds to ‘Nazi propaganda’ Sydney Sweeney denim ad with images from Beyoncé campaign—and the irony is thick

By Olivia Murray

If you haven’t heard, after several years of declining profits preceded by woke ads featuring obesity and “non-conventional beauty standards,” fashion retailer American Eagle Outfitters decided to change course and hired blonde-haired, blue-eyed Hollywood bombshell Sydney Sweeney to star in its new denim ad. Here’s the difference, for context:

The “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans” campaign played on a double entendre: she has great jeans, but she also has great genes:

And, since nothing triggers a fat, ugly leftist like a hot babe, they went berserk, calling the ad “racist” and “Nazi propaganda.”

What’s even more ridiculous is that this is coming from a crowd of people who rage hysterically for the “right” to murder babies with Down Syndrome, microcephaly, or any other birth defect or chromosomal abnormality there is. I guess “Nazi propaganda” is only okay if it’s eugenics and murder?

But then, Levi’s Jeans responded…and the irony was almost unbelievable:

Beyoncé has better jeans? Except, Levi’s whitewashed her genes—she’s wearing a bright blonde wig, and her skin looks like it’s been lightened. She looks almost like a tan Aryan, not the black woman that her genes dictate. “Beyoncé has better jeans,” yet Levi’s didn’t want those genes actually featured, crafting their ad to look more like…Sydney’s ad.

Ironic, is it not?

