Levi’s responds to ‘Nazi propaganda’ Sydney Sweeney denim ad with images from Beyoncé campaign—and the irony is thick

(See also, “What is this controversy over Sydney Sweeney’s blue jeans ad about?” by Jack Hellner.)

If you haven’t heard, after several years of declining profits preceded by woke ads featuring obesity and “non-conventional beauty standards,” fashion retailer American Eagle Outfitters decided to change course and hired blonde-haired, blue-eyed Hollywood bombshell Sydney Sweeney to star in its new denim ad. Here’s the difference, for context:

American Eagle ads, 2019 vs 2025. Woke is dead. pic.twitter.com/TGbP0B50ee — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 24, 2025

The “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans” campaign played on a double entendre: she has great jeans, but she also has great genes:

Sydney Sweeney x American Eagle, oh my god. pic.twitter.com/tDkeGT9R7G — Sydney Sweeney Daily (@sweeneydailyx) July 24, 2025

And, since nothing triggers a fat, ugly leftist like a hot babe, they went berserk, calling the ad “racist” and “Nazi propaganda.”

Hog looking Woke Woman says Sydney Sweeney ad is Nazi propaganda. Genes vs Jeans. You can’t joke with these people. They’re unhinged.

pic.twitter.com/yepuu8ygUO — Flash (@YellowFlashGuy) July 28, 2025

This is who is complaining about the Sydney Sweeney ad.



Calling it Nazi propaganda…



Liberal women hate it because they are miserable, ugly and have self image issues.



It’s a mental illness. pic.twitter.com/MDV4jzMQZY — C3 (@C_3C_3) July 30, 2025

What’s even more ridiculous is that this is coming from a crowd of people who rage hysterically for the “right” to murder babies with Down Syndrome, microcephaly, or any other birth defect or chromosomal abnormality there is. I guess “Nazi propaganda” is only okay if it’s eugenics and murder?

But then, Levi’s Jeans responded…and the irony was almost unbelievable:

Not to be rude but maybe 20 years ago Beyonce had better jeans. Today without the wig and mounds of makeup she looks like the bottom of my foot. I'm just trying to help 🙂 pic.twitter.com/GWcDPkUTLQ — Toxic Cowboy (@toxiccowboy1) July 29, 2025

Beyoncé has better jeans? Except, Levi’s whitewashed her genes—she’s wearing a bright blonde wig, and her skin looks like it’s been lightened. She looks almost like a tan Aryan, not the black woman that her genes dictate. “Beyoncé has better jeans,” yet Levi’s didn’t want those genes actually featured, crafting their ad to look more like…Sydney’s ad.

Ironic, is it not?

