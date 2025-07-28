Let’s review some of what Trump has done in six short months

As the media and other Democrats continue to call President Trump an isolationist who is making the world a more dangerous place, and complaining about how he is getting rid of “valuable” career people at the State Department and elsewhere, here are some of the actions Trump has taken on the world stage which is actually having the opposite effect.

He made the world safer by severely damaging Iran’s nuclear capabilities. He has also continually tried to weaken the terrorist groups that Iran funds; Obama, Biden and their teams continued to build up Iran’s finances.

Trump used trade negotiations to diffuse major tensions between India and Pakistan.

Trump and Rubio worked out a peace deal between the Congo and Rwanda after decades of war.

Trump is using trade negotiations as he works with Cambodia and Thailand to agree to a cease fire.

Trump is working to expand his great Abraham Accord peace agreements from his first term, even bringing Syria to the table.

Trump has worked to make NATO countries pay more for defense, which will make the world safer from adversaries.

The media spends very little time reporting on the above achievements because they believe their job is to destroy Trump. The truth is irrelevant.

Obama got the Nobel Peace Prize for a speech. My guess is Trump will not get one no matter how much more peaceful he makes the world.

Trump is working very hard to keep energy prices down, which helps keep inflation lower, while Biden and the Democrats worked for years to destroy reasonably priced energy, while they pretended they could control the climate.

Trump is reducing regulations as fast as he can which also lowers inflationary pressures. He is giving people freedom of choice as to what kind of car, truck, appliance, toilet, shower, and any other modern amenity they may want to buy.

It would help lower inflation and reduce the deficit, which is especially helpful to the poor and middle classes, if the Federal Reserve stopped printing money to cover its losses. Quantitative easing is criminal monetary policy; an analysis from 2023 concluded that QE costs taxpayers around one trillion dollars a year.

After decades of politicians saying manufacturing jobs are gone for good, Trump is working hard to bring them back. This especially helps the poor and middle classes, of all races, and helps those who choose not to pay exorbitant prices for a four-year degree.

Trump has secured the border and is working to get out illegals. It is a true shame that judges and Democrats in “sanctuary” cities are working so hard to block the government’s efforts. I have never seen a more idiotic ruling than the judge who said that the federal government had no standing to sue Illinois and Chicago for refusing to cooperate in enforcing federal immigration laws. She said that it is unconstitutional because of the 10th amendment. Under that logic, any state could refuse to enforce any federal law they don’t like.

The Trump administration is working very hard to find the 300,000 unaccompanied children that the Biden administration lost and to block illegal child labor, and child- and sex-trafficking. The fact that there were no nationwide protests and Democrats in Congress barely said a word shows they really didn’t care.

Trump is working very hard to reduce the deficit and size of the bloated federal bureaucracy, which has over 400 separate agencies (fiefdoms). Somehow, judges, special interest groups, and Democrats in Congress are confused as to the concept of three independent branches of government. They think they have the right to prevent audits and cuts.

Unlike Biden, who refused to abide by a SCOTUS ruling, Trump is requiring people who borrow money to pay for college to pay the loans back themselves.

Trump saved the economy by permanently extending the current tax rates. He did not cut the rate for millionaires and billionaires, but made several cuts for the poor and middle classes, including tips, overtime, an expansion of the child tax credit, and cuts for most seniors.

Why didn’t the media report on, or why didn’t Democrats in Congress loudly complain, about when the Biden administration cut the Medicaid rolls from 89 million in 2023 to 71 million when Trump took over?

Trump is making colleges protect the safety of all students including Jewish students.

Trump is making colleges and others abide by the SCOTUS ruling that they can’t discriminate based on race.

Trump is blocking men from ruining women’s sports and invading their locker rooms.

The people who lied about Russian collusion for years to destroy Trump, and who lied about the Hunter laptop to protect Biden, are doing everything they can to avoid reporting on Trump’s great achievements on foreign and domestic policies.

Now they are suddenly interested in Epstein because they think that can destroy Trump, and they are busy burying the truth about how Obama and others concocted the lie about Russian collusion. They are the threat to our survival as a great country, not Trump and his supporters.

Image: Freepik.