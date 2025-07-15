L.A. stories

It is the ultimate “eff you!” to residents, a two-handed slap in the face that beggars belief.

On the one hand, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass recently announced plans to give cash cards to illegal aliens.

Moreover, Mayor Bass said of her executive order: "The directive will help city workers know how to address immigration officials should they approach a city department.” Her order requires city departments to create plans to train employees on how to comply with Los Angeles’s sanctuary city ordinance.

Get that? She’s requiring that city government employees get instruction on how to defy federal immigration officials and mandates and instead comply with her own sanctuary city ordinance.

I guess this is her Fort Sumter moment.

The second hand? Nearly four months after the tragic Palisades and Eaton wildfires burned down 16,000 homes and other buildings, Los Angeles County had issued a grand total of seven rebuilding permits.

At that rate, all those who lost everything and are now dispossessed could be back on their property and in homes by the year 2275 or thereabouts.

Or perhaps not if Mayor Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom have their way.

Newsome recently announced that he had allocated $101 million in new spending on low-income housing in the areas devastated by the Palisades and Eaton Fires. And that they'd be buying vacant lots to do it.

CONSPIRACY ALERT: Was this the plan all along? Is this why the reservoirs were left empty and the hydrants out of service?

Some have long suspected that it was.

This has the potential to be a localized version of the ‘Great Replacement.’

Better off folks on the way out through no fault of their own, lower income folks ushered in, lured by the largess of The State...which can then count on their votes.

The potential for ushering in the homeless -- and illegal immigrants -- is vast.

Well, actually, many of the former residents are still homeless, too, but they have the unfortunate disadvantage of being American citizens who pay taxes.

Moreover, most are white. And many have jobs. Three strikes, you’re out? If Democrats play their cards right, this could be akin to a truly twisted instance of ‘eminent domain.’

If Florida has ‘Alligator Alcatraz,’ California could someday soon have the ‘Palisades Palaces’ and ‘Eaton Estates,’ sanctuaries for the formerly homeless, ‘undocumented immigrants,’ and ‘justice-involved individuals.’ Addicts, gangbangers, traffickers, rapists, etc., could all take refuge in these Habitats for Inhumanity.

The erstwhile residents?

Who cares, right?

Image: Ariam23, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0 Deed