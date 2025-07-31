Keep Jasmine around

As you know, Texas is doing some gerrymandering these days. Yes, our GOP state legislature has decided to follow the Democrats' example in Illinois and Maryland and draw a different map.

Well done, Texas. As the first draft of the map shows, there are probably going to be five new congressional districts in Texas. This is a summary:

Texas GOP lawmakers released their first draft of the state’s new congressional map Wednesday, proposing revamped district lines that attempt to flip five Democratic seats in next year’s midterm elections. The new map targets Democratic members of Congress in the Austin, Dallas and Houston metro areas and in South Texas. The draft, unveiled by Corpus Christi Republican Rep. Todd Hunter, will likely change before the final map is approved by both chambers and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott. Democrats have said they might try to thwart the process by fleeing the state.

The draft will eventually go through the legislative process. In other words, expect a lot of Texas Democrats to leave the state again. Where will they go this time? The last time around they went to Washington D.C. and got a "morale boost" from VP Kamala Harris. I don't see them visiting VP J.D. Vance this time around, so maybe a trip to New Mexico or Illinois may be on the itinerary.

Some South Texas Dems will be gerrymandered out, such as Rep. Henry Cuellar and Rep. Tony Gonzales. That should open those new districts to a GOP victory. Another casualty is likely Rep. Al Green, the one who put on a show in State of the Union a few months ago. Let’s hear his show this time around.

For me, the best part of this draft is that Rep. Jasmine Crockett will be left alone. She is not secured for reelection and will likely compete with Rep. Marc Veasey and Rep. Julie Johnson in the primary. So three Democrats may end up in a primary for the district. Is that great or what?

We are hoping that Crockett survives because she is the best thing that has happened to the GOP in quite some time. So please keep Jasmine because we need her. What would a House hearing be like without her contributions?

