Jasmine Crockett whines about black women and their pay—but unbeknownst to her, she’s using fallacious data

Apparently, yesterday was “Black Women’s Equal Pay Day”, which was news to me until I read this asinine tweet from Jasmine Crockett:

We shouldn't need a Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, but here we are. Still underpaid. Still undervalued.



66 cents on the dollar means we lose thousands every year, for doing the same job.



Over a lifetime? That’s hundreds of thousands gone.



Pay Black women. Period. — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) July 10, 2025

Ahhh yes, black women, a group of people who are famously known for their admirable and committed work ethic.

Now, Crockett doesn’t make it clear where she’s getting her figure, but I can only assume that she’s parroting talking points from a congressional press release (published yesterday as well) which cited the same 66-cents-on-the-dollar number. And, it looks like that number perhaps comes from a new report by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research which was linked in the release, and published earlier this month—except that report claims the figure is actually .64 on the dollar. Sure, the two amounts aren’t consistent, but hey, have some grace: black women are working. (Three of the five congresswomen behind this resolution are black, with another being some kind of tribal Indian, and the last a Jew.)

Again, these are logical assumptions—because none of these DEI congresswomen are properly and adeptly communicating where they’re getting their “facts”—but either way, the number being cited is supremely flawed. Of course however, none of these brilliant minority women can spot the issue:

The figure is derived from “all workers” and compares “Black women” to “White men.”

Did any of them stop to think that any discrepancy might have something to do with the fact that black women choose lower paying jobs than white men? How many black female plumbers do you know? Black female electricians? Black female carpenters? Black female oil-rig workers? (Black female applicants to these high-paying jobs are less than 1%.)

This is where Crockett gets her data wrong. Black women aren’t getting paid 66¢ on the dollar for “doing the same job”; they’re getting 66¢ on the dollar (if that number is accurate) for doing different and lower-paying jobs! It’s like comparing CEOs to burger flippers, declaring burger flippers are “underpaid” and “undervalued” because their income is far less than a CEO’s “for doing the same job.” Except burger flipping and running a company are two entirely different jobs, and one of those does bring a lot more value to the marketplace, objectively.

This is the apples to oranges fallacy—and this woman has a law degree? Affirmative action for sure. Thank God she’s not practicing—she’d get her client the death penalty for a speeding ticket.

What’s ironic is black women in the workplace are arguably the most pandered and catered to, and are overrepresented in the only workplace where you don’t have to actually produce anything: the government. Which, to add to the irony, are extremely well-paying jobs.

Black women are 7.8% of the total U.S. population, yet in 2020, they made up 11.7% of the civilian federal workforce. Then, there’s this, speaking to the private sector: “African American women accounted for 10.4% of supervisors, 9.6% of managers, and 7.3% of executives.” We call this…DEI. And, while the government has always sucked (it’s definitely gotten worse though), now even the services and goods in the private sector are so often not up to snuff.

Now, if these Democrat congresswomen really believe what they’re selling (despite the data to discredit it), then it’s the greatest argument for a free market and capitalistic society: skin color does not matter if you bring a great product or a committed work ethic to the marketplace, because what matters is profit, efficiency, and productivity.

The victimhood people have come up with another made-up victimhood status.

Image from X.