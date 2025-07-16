It's hard to de-hoax some Democrats

Let me confess that this one was hard to believe but some hoaxes are hard to let go. This is from Miranda Devine, a lady known for crashing a hoax or two.

A new Rasmussen poll to be published Monday morning shows a majority of Democrats still believe the Russia collusion hoax, even though it has been debunked repeatedly. Astonishingly, 60% of Democratic voters still think “the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government to win the 2016 election”, according to the poll of 1,014 Likely Voters conducted on July 6-7. A whopping 69 percent of liberal voters still cling to the Russia collusion hoax, compared to 27 percent of conservatives, and 45 percent of moderates. Among all voters, more believe it unlikely (49 percent) than likely (42 percent). Young people are almost as deluded, with 56 percent of 18-29 year olds believing Trump-Russia collusion was likely and 35 percent who think it was unlikely, while the rest aren’t sure. The numbers are about even for 40-49 year olds and flip to the rational for 50-64 year olds, just 31 percent of whom believe the hoax while 60 percent don’t.

What can I say? Some people have reported seeing Elvis eating breakfast at a Denny's in Nashville. I heard one lady on the radio say that The King looks great with white hair but should watch his weight. Yes, I did hear that!

I guess that this is, as Miss Devine points out, a reflection of where we get the news. It's hard for some to shut off that network with a bad case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Who is also going to tell these Democrats that the reporter they've been reading won a Pulitzer for peddling something based on a lie?

To paraphrase Neil Sedaka, de-hoaxing is very hard to do.

Image: AT via Magic Studio