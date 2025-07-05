It is stupefying how obnoxious and offensive Los Angeles's anti-ICE protestors have gotten

Does anyone think this picture is supposed to make voters want President Trump to change course on immigration enforcement and allow Los Angeles's millions of illegals to stay?

Hundreds rally on July 4 against immigration raids, budget bill in downtown L.A. https://t.co/p0IK8Sqik2 pic.twitter.com/g6KgW2Yti0 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 5, 2025

I don't see how even a Democrat could support this, let alone the average voter.

It's a far cry from what the more constructive pro-immigrant-amnesty activists are doing, such as the United Farm Workers, who have put out a campaign explaining how hard illegal migrants work. You can agree with it or not, but there is an effort to persuade, to find common ground and a win-win outcome.

These guys? Not in the least. With Congress's Big Beautiful Bill magnifying the Department of Homeland Security's bestudget by about fourfold, there is little doubt that enforcement on illegal immigration is going forward. They can't stop this juggernaut.

But here we are, the open-borders protestors back at it, trying to "fight" the Trump administration in a war they surely are already losing.

Other provocative acts were here:

A shirtless protester was doing push ups, apparently to taunt US Marines in Los Angeles.pic.twitter.com/cNAY3zj700 — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) July 5, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: An unlawful assembly has been declared in Los Angeles as rioters clash with National Guard and DHS outside the federal building



Here we go again…



JUST ARREST EVERY FREAKING ONE OF THEM! pic.twitter.com/aKkFMWDMVN — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 5, 2025

Los Angeles — Open-border activists and leftist anti-Trump protesters have gathered at the federal building to scream at the Marines protecting the property on July 4.



Video by: @Julio_Rosas11pic.twitter.com/nuMSDBrXQy — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 4, 2025

They won't win with this behavior. They must know the war on Trump is lost. All they have left now is to offend, to be as noxious as flatulence to the voters they will never persuade, as contemptuous of the U.S. and its state as they possibly can be. Persuasion is out, being offensive is in. That is the direction of today's left.

Image: Screen shot from X video