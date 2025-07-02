Is Mamdani the Second Coming of Obama?

Zohran Mamdani defeated Cuomo 56% to 44% in the ranked choice mayoral Democrat party primary for New York City. He did particularly well among college-educated white voters, the wildly woke core vote in NYC.

Radical leftists are deliriously ecstatic, according to leftist media on my Apple News feeds.

Apparently, he is the very model of a modern Muslim candidate.

Mamdani is charismatic, brilliant, verbally adept, and seething with ambition. Small wonder he plucks all the liberal Obama infatuation strings.

Mamdani’s Wikipedia page portrays a woke liberal’s alternate universe American dream:

Born in Kampala, Uganda, 1991, to parents who are Indian. Has Uganda & U.S. citizenship. His father is a professor at Columbia University (wink, wink, nudge, nudge) — one can just imagine the family conversations.

He became a naturalized American citizen in 2018.

Registered in the Democratic Socialist and Democrat parties.

Elected to the New York House of Representatives in 2020.

He is Shia Muslim and identifies as Twelver branch, which accounts for 85% of Shias. Iran is the only country where Twelver Shi’ism is the state religion.

He promised to have Benjamin Netanyahu arrested on International Criminal Court warrants if he comes to New York.

He threatens zero cooperation and open resistance to ICE doing its duty to deport illegal immigrants.

He’s endorsed by Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Leftist websites are wondrously agog. It’s as if Barack Obama had died and now arises in a Second Coming. No wonder that the alarm bells of loyal Americans are clanging louder than Bok Tower in Florida.

I’m sure real conservatives will have noted other scary Obama parallels.

Mamdani is very young to have risen so rapidly in leftist politics. Like Obama, we’re wondering who’s behind him exactly?

Shia Muslim, and threatening to arrest Netanyahu! He’s openly supported Hamas, which means he supports terrorist activity against Israelis.

Wonder what his views are on the Iranian Grand Ayatollah’s recent Fatwa urging the assassination of Trump and Netanyahu?

Obama had deep Marxist immersion; Mamdani clearly has deep socialist immersion, which is virtually the same thing.

Married this year to a gal he met on a dating app three months earlier. One can only recall Obama’s iffy masculinity and Michelle’s casting-call political wife role.

The only good news for conservatives is that you must be a natural born citizen to run for the office of president of the United States. However, I’m sure that, if needed, there are leftist federal judges ready to declare that clause of the Constitution to be unconstitutional. If not, Democrats can always run Mamdani as vice president.

So, expect to see lots of Mamdani praise in the media; he’s the wondrous new charismatic public image of the Democrat party that distracts voters from the ugly loser Democrat candidates.

See Mamdani, think Mamdani, ignore their records, and vote Democrat. What better way to open the wallets of the rich capitalists who are reluctant to fund woke candidates after the Biden disaster, and what better way for commie wokists to fend off Democrat “centrists” in the struggle for control of the Democrat party.

Obama dazzled his way to power. No reason to think that Mamdani can’t do the same.

