Int'l Campaign To Abolish Nuclear Weapons upset with US bombing Iran’s nuclear weapons

Something called the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons has won a Nobel Peace Prize for its opposition to the existence of nuclear weapons.

Its slogan is, “We must eliminate nuclear weapons before they eliminate us.”

Good plan. So, ICAN (what happened to the ‘W?’) must have applauded the Trump administration’s recent beatdown of Iran’s nuclear weapons program, right?

I mean, the U.S. used non-nuclear bombs to (hopefully) prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons, at least for a while.

Nope. ICAN denied that Iran was developing nuclear weapons and blamed America for refusing to give up its nuclear weapons. Much as it also condemned Israel for striking Iran’s nuclear-development facilities.

Americans would be speaking Russian and/or Chinese now if we had surrendered/destroyed our nuclear weapons, and Israel might not exist.

Not to be outdone, the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War (IPPNW?), which helped found ICAN, also condemned Israel and urged it to create “a Middle East Weapons of Mass Destruction Free Zone.”

The IPPNW wants to rid the region of radical Islam? Just kidding! (I’m here all week, folks! Remember to tip your bartenders and waitresses! Try the veal!)

The leftist group also argued that “there is no military solution to the growing risk of nuclear proliferation.”

Well, that idea was just proven wrong. What were we supposed to do, talk them out of going nuclear?

These people are nuts.

Progressivism is a mental disorder. In truth, they just hate liberty and the West in general. They don’t even like the peaceful use of clean nuclear power. First, they claimed Iran wasn’t trying to make nuclear weapons. Then, after the American bombing raid, they gleefully claimed we didn’t do much if any harm to their critical centrifuges anyway.

Iran’s nuclear weapons program was dealt a significant setback at the very least. And the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons is too upset to admit it.

Wow.

It seems clear that the International Campaign to Abolish Reason and Sanity has been successful.

Image: RawPixel // public domain