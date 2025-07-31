In what world is Eric Holder’s opinion on the ‘politicization’ of the DOJ relevant?

Eric Holder was the United States attorney general from 2009 to 2015, and referred to himself as Barack Obama’s “wingman.” Now, he is whining that the suddenly “politicized” Justice department will cause people to die, without giving examples. (Democrats always claim Republican policies cause massive deaths.) Holder is also saying that the agency won’t have time to go after political corruption as if he, Lorretta Lynch, or Merrick Garland ever cared about political corruption:

Eric Holder: This Administration Is Using The Power Of The DOJ To Target Political Opponents ERIC HOLDER: And I’m really concerned that this Justice Department—under Bondi, under Patel—will do things that are inconsistent with the traditions of the department and put at risk the lives and well-being of many people in this country who are, for whatever reason, politically opposed to or take political positions that are inconsistent with the desires of this president. Let’s talk about public corruption.

The founding fathers recognized that the press had great power in the First Amendment to hold the powerful to account—but that’s not what MSNBC does.

Here is a sample of scandals, corruption, and the politicization of the Justice department that the media and other Democrats didn’t care about:

Obama and Holder ran a gun-running operation called Fast and Furious, and hid documents from Congress. Holder repeatedly lied to Congress:

Before he lied to Congress while under oath about what he knew about targeting reporters, he lied about Fast and Furious. As early as the New Black Panthers case, Eric Holder had a problem with the truth.

Many powerful Democrats under Obama and Biden lied to Congress, and were held in contempt of Congress, but there were no repercussions. They were above the law. In contrast, Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro, who were associated with Trump, went to jail for contempt.

Obama used the supposedly independent IRS to target and silence political opponents who wanted smaller government and lower taxes. Then they lied to Congress and destroyed computers and records.

Holder’s Justice department did a pretend investigation led by an Obama donor and surprise!, no one was charged.

Obama dictatorially ordered the Holder Justice department to let drug-running terrorists off to appease Iran. How many people died from terrorism and drugs because Holder’s DOJ caved? Where were the valuable inspectors general, and why didn’t people in all the departments doing the investigation resign in protest to Obama’s interference?

No matter how many times Hillary and Biden violated classified document laws, and how many kickbacks they and their families collected around the world, they were never charged. Yet Trump was endlessly targeted, charged, investigated, and spied on.

Many people at the Justice department lied to the FISA court to illegally spy on Trump associates, and the Obama administration illegally spied on thousands of Americans and lied to Congress about it. Of course no one went to jail because illegal spying is okay if you are a Democrat.

The Justice Department knew the Hunter laptop was real but hid the truth from the people because they wanted to defeat Trump.

Violent protests after Trump won in 2016, throughout 2020, and on campuses in 2024, had few if any repercussions, but parents and traditional Catholics who protested porn in schools were targeted and labeled domestic terrorists:

The FBI hid the extent of what some lawmakers have called an anti-Catholic operation targeting churchgoers during the Biden administration….

Biden’s Justice department was extremely aggressive arresting peaceful pro-life protesters, including sending over 20 armed agents to one man’s home:

Biden DOJ weaponized FACE Act to imprison pro-life activists, attorney tells House: ‘Systematic campaign’ ‘The Biden DOJ engaged in a systematic campaign to abuse the power of the federal government against pro-life advocates, while that same DOJ ignored hundreds of acts of vandalism and violence against pro-life churches, pregnancy help centers, and other advocates,’ Breen said.

Recall that they had little (if any) focus on arresting people who destroyed churches and crisis pregnancy centers. Garland idiotically said it was hard to arrest these attackers because they committed their crimes at night and it was too hard to find them.

The Garland Justice department was so focused on targeting Trump and his supporters that they had little time to focus on all the crimes and deaths that occurred because of the open border.

Here is a hint for Holder, the media, and other Democrats: It is not politicization to investigate and prosecute actual corruption like concocting fictional Russian collusion, hiding the Hunter laptop, deceiving the American people about who was running the government instead of Biden, and investigating who was authorizing and using the auto pen.

It is politicization to create fictional corruption like Russian collusion and conducting endless investigations and charges because of that fiction.

The reason the media isn’t covering all the findings about Obama corruption and other things is because they were complicit.

Why isn’t the establishment media covering the hiding of documents in burn bags since they claim they want transparency?

Kash Patel Finds Comey’s Secret Room at FBI Containing ‘Burn Bags’ Full of Trump-Russia Probe Documents

Because they don’t care about anything other than destroying Trump, Republicans, and conservative policies.

Image from Grok.