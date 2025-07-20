If public universities were private businesses, Democrats would want to shut them down

Outrageous price increases, rigid ideology, rampant intolerance, openly/institutionally racist, continual misinformation.

What American institution am I describing?

Congratulations if you said colleges and universities!

And you probably didn’t attend one.

Ironically enough, no one with a functioning brain wants to attend one now. I believe it was George Bernard Shaw who said, “Those who can, do, those who can’t teach.” He might well have added, “And those who can’t teach often become college professors.”

These erstwhile “institutions of higher learning” are today’s biggest hypocrites.

I signed up for a biology class when I was a freshman in a college of liberal arts and didn’t find out until the first lecture its official title was “Marxist Biology.”

Talk about false advertising and deceptive practices!

I would have requested my money back if I thought it would have been possible. The professor claimed that biological and physiological processes made it a certainty that capitalism would end up on the “ash-heap of history.”

That is a true story.

Tragically, these schools have become nothing but indoctrination centers, purveyors of Marxism. Yet they keep jacking their prices up by raising their tuition and book prices -- despite gigantic endowments, government (taxpayer) subsidies, etc. And this money doesn’t trickle down to the students, but most often goes towards hiring more administrators.

In recent years, often in the guise of DEI coordinators and diversity trainers. (Now that some of those have been shed due to Trump administration policy, I bet refunds will be given and tuition will fall, right? Right?)

And let’s face it, student loans are a scam. They help drive up the cost of tuition and then force people with no kids to pay for them when they are ultimately waived or “forgiven.”

How much would you pay to indoctrinate your kids and have the schools teach them to hate you, the nation, capitalism, and Christianity -- among other things? If these schools were businesses, Democrats would be calling for them to be regulated, reformed, fined, or shut down. Well, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander!

Except that, after a couple of semesters at these indoctrination mills, your children will no longer be able to recognize the difference. And you may not recognize them.

So, exercise your right to choose -- and homeschool your kids … or send them to Hillsdale College.

Most of the rest of these allegedly elite institutions should be aborted.*

Of course, that’s just my opinion.

(Maybe someone should start an organization called “Planned Studenthood.”)

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License