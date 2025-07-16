Hulking male spun a tale of ‘transphobic’ physical assault when he went to buy a dress—too bad for him the exchange was caught on camera

Gisela da Silva Fernandes, a Brazilian man who claims he’s a woman, lies like Hillary Clinton. Remember her “sniper fire” claim about landing in Bosnia? She was only outed because there was footage…showing the exact opposite of a combat situation. I mean, it doesn’t get more peaceful than a little 8-year-old girl giving you hugs and kisses on the tarmac.

US Democratic politicians would never lie about the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines.



Remember how Hillary Clinton "misspoke" about landing under sniper fire in Bosnia in 1996?

Per an exclusive article by Anna Slatz at Reduxx, Fernandes filed a police report in March, telling a tale of how he was violently and physically assaulted by “transphobic” mall employees when he innocently attempted to buy a dress. As he also claimed, the security guard who threw him out also hurled “homophobic slurs” at him.

Slatz reports that because Fernandes actually had visible injuries at the time he went to police, it corroborated his story, so they began investigating.

It was all very anticlimatic though, because the incident was caught on surveillance footage. In reality, the petite teenaged girl helping Fernandes find a dress became extremely uncomfortable when he stripped down to a bra and thong (that didn’t cover his male bits), intentionally exposing himself in “blatant exhibitionism.” The young sales associate then went to a neighboring store, and asked if the security guard would help her—he did, and he escorted Fernandes out without any physical or verbal altercations.

Their exhibitionism is the real abuse. Why do I, let alone children, have to be exposed to such public displays of extreme sexual deviance? This is common behavior amongst the “trans” crowd—so few are passing and just minding their own business.

Slatz also includes insight from a director of an independent women’s-rights organization, who reminds us that everything changed in 2019:

[T]he ‘mere hint of accusation by anyone claiming to be trans has the power to ruin lives’ in Brazil and can even result in jail time. As previously reported by Reduxx, multiple women’s rights activists in the country are facing police investigations after being accused of ‘transphobia’ by activists.

He lies like Hillary, but maybe he’s more like Jussie Smollett? With no real crimes borne out of “trans” hate, he has to resort to making one up!

