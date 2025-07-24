Germany’s police commissioner attempts to purge conservatives from the force

Germany’s Bundestag police commissioner, Uli Grötsch, is trying his best to rid his police force of members of the conservative Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. Grötsch, himself a member of the left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD), is tasked with overseeing police misconduct, but instead is using his position specifically to target supporters of the AfD to disqualify them from serving in law enforcement.

Speaking to the Rheinische Post, Grötsch flatly stated: “AfD membership and work as a police officer are not compatible,” and noted that the BfV, Germany’s intelligence agency, has labeled the AfD as a “right-wing extremist” party. This is much the same thing as the Obama-Biden FBI having branded certain Catholics and parents who dared question school boards as “domestic extremists” and put them on potential “domestic terror group” watchlists.

The AfD is facing mounting lawfare across Germany, lawfare designed to force its members out of civil service roles and into irrelevance. “Democratic” and socialist parties everywhere, including the United States, are ramping up their efforts to take permanent control of their nations by silencing dissent and attempting to ban political opposition. Incredibly, preposterously, they are doing this under the guise of protecting democracy. You see, protecting our democracy is such a noble goal that any resistance simply cannot be tolerated. Sieg heil!

My God, it’s happening again! The unthinkable is occurring today in Germany. Government authorities are trying to ban political opposition. And they may well succeed. Again.

Note to the people of Germany (and England, France, Canada, Sweden, et. al.): Those who tell you that decency and inclusiveness demand that unfettered immigration be allowed to continue in perpetuity and that their political opposition is so extreme and such an existential threat to democracy that it must be eliminated at all costs are themselves extremists who are existential threats to democracy. This is true of all people who tell you that you must do or accept something harmful to you for your own—or others’—good. Such as accept an unvetted, experimental “vaccine” into your body…or acquiesce to having only one officially approved party for which to vote.

Germany’s Social Democratic Party’s unlawful and brazenly thuggish assault on its political opposition, the Alternative for Germany Party, is, of course, analogous to the Democrat Party’s unlawful and brazenly thuggish assault on Donald Trump’s Republican Party and his MAGA supporters. And on Donald Trump himself, as Tulsi Gabbard’s recent announcements make all too clear.

Whether in Germany, the U.S., or anywhere else, the parties that claim to want to defend “our democracies” detest democracies…and do not want voters to have an alternative. They cannot be allowed to once again impose their will on everyone else.