German mayor says Syrian migrants groped, sexually harassed, young girls in pool due to warm weather

Recently, nine underage girls were sexually harassed by a group of Syrian men at an outdoor swimming pool in Geinhausen, Germany.

Shocking, isn’t it? I wish it was. The men touched the young victims’ hair, thighs, and breasts while they were in the water.

Incredibly, the mayor of Gelnhausen, Christian Litzinger of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, attributed the assaults to "high temperatures" causing the migrants' tempers to flare.

I knew it! Climate change is to blame! Those poor Syrians were driven mad by the German heat, not just the young fräuleins.

The epidemic of sexual harassment and rape being committed by these primarily Middle Eastern and North African men in places like Germany, England, and Sweden must be because these hail fellows well met from desert regions just can’t take the heat of Northern Europe.

Who could blame them?

Granted, the average real temperatures in these European nations are lower than in Syria or North Africa, but maybe it’s the humidity?

Moreover, I bet these unwanted sexual advances were “mostly peaceful!”

Upon further reflection, though, there is no way Mayor Litzinger would have said the same of white males belonging to, say, the Alternative for Deutschland (AFD) party, who, given the same circumstances, would likely now be hanging upside-down, manacled to a cement wall in a dank, dark, dungeon somewhere under the Bavarian Alps.

Christians -- whether so named, from the CDU, or of the religion — better soon quit making excuses for the egregious and felonious behavior of young, male Muslims, or see to the endless rape of their peers, co-religionists … and countries.

That the vast majority of mayors, governors, presidents, and prime ministers refuse to do so is itself a crime. The catastrophic result of which could endure until the sun expires. Or we do.

Image: Pexels / Pexels License