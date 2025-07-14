Facts to ponder while most of the media peddles Democrat talking points to destroy Trump and Republicans and to elect Democrats

Most people posing as journalists must have had their curiosity gene removed. Most of their reporting consists of regurgitating Democrat talking points with no questions asked. Any government spending or personnel cuts are treated as if they would destroy the United States. They accuse anyone who supports cutting the size and scope of government of being a dictator and fascist, showing they have no idea what a dictator or fascist does, or they just don’t care.

Here are some things that the media should have questions about. The information is derived through simple internet searches:

The Trump administration is looking to cut the number of employees at the VA from 480,000 to around 400,000, and the false Democrat talking point is that Trump and Republicans don’t like veterans and want to harm them.

Why doesn’t the media ask why the Biden administration bloated the VA with 80,000 additional employees while the government is running massive deficits and while the numbers of veterans are rapidly dropping? Because facts don’t matter. My intelligent guess is that these employees were added, not to improve service, but to get more dues paying members for unions. Shouldn’t they spend any additional money on the vets themselves?

Republicans are trying to get control of exploding Medicaid costs by getting rid of fraud, waste, and abuse, properly and lawfully removing illegals from the rolls, and sensibly reverting to the Clinton policy of requiring mentally- and physically-able people to work at least part-time to earn Medicaid benefits.

Instead of accurately reporting what Republicans are doing, most of the media are repeating Democrat narratives like:

Republicans want to take away health insurance for the needy,

Millions of the poor are going to die,

A huge number of rural hospitals are going to close.

In their support of Democrats, the consistently inaccurate CBO makes a wild a** guess that over 11 million people will lose Medicaid by 2034 thanks to Republicans.

Here are some facts about Medicaid that the media won’t report:

The number of people on Medicaid in 2008 (pre-Obama and the ACA) was 49 million. In 2016 (at the end of Obama), that number was 72.9 million. In 2019 (after three years of Trump and pre-COVID), it was down to 71 million. By 2023 (after three years of Biden and rapid job growth starting in June of 2020), it skyrocketed to 88.5 million.

Here are a couple of questions: Why did we have double the number of people on Medicaid in 2023 that we had in 2008?

Why did the number of people on Medicaid go up 17.5 million from 2019 to 2023 since we had more jobs? How many illegals were on the rolls in 2023 because of open borders? Why don’t we know?

Here is a fact the public won’t see: The number of people on Medicaid dropped 17 million from the end of 2023 to 71.5 million by January 2025 when Trump took office, but not once did we see the media report that Democrats didn’t care about health insurance for the needy, that millions were dying because of Democrat policies, and that rural hospitals were in danger of closing.

The reason the public isn’t seeing the factual information is because they don’t care about anything except destroying Trump and Republicans and electing Democrats.

Another talking point we see is that the illegal immigrants are great for the economy and deporting them will cause higher prices and harm. So why was inflation low during Trump’s term and why did it explode during Biden’s open border years? Again, the media doesn’t care.

Incidentally, the U.S has had very restrictive immigration in the past and the economy thrived. Eisenhower ordered mass deportation of illegals in the 1950s, and the economy thrived.

A country without border controls is not a country.

Some of the biggest lies the media and other Democrats continue to regurgitate is that Trump is a fascist and dictator. The minions protesting hold up signs repeating those lies. Fascists and dictators are for a big and powerful government.

The Democrats are the ones who want to dictate what kind of cars, trucks, appliances, health care, and energy that people are allowed to use, not Trump. Trump wants to give freedom of choice to the people and private sector on all these things.

Democrats continuously want a bigger and more powerful government with more regulations and higher taxes. They decry any attempt to reduce the size and scope as being a disaster. Trump wants a smaller government with lower taxes. A dictator would not want to transfer the power to the people.

