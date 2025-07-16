Ex-Biden border advisor offers unsolicited advice about how to 'fix' the immigration system

Well, here's some advice nobody asked for:

CLOSED BORDER: Presumably, Blas Nuñez-Neto (Biden's Border Advisor) explains that all we needed to fix the immigration system was to elect a new president. pic.twitter.com/9jdvJoLqVZ — @amuse (@amuse) July 16, 2025

And isn't that special.

A Biden advisor, one Blas Nunez-Neto, has the whole immigration thing figured out now, so he'd like President Trump to know what he should do.

According to the New York Times:

The first step in responding to a crisis is to acknowledge it exists. The surge in illegal crossings at our southern border during the first three years of Joe Biden’s presidency was, by any reasonable definition, a crisis. The failure to acknowledge this reality and take timely action to try to resolve it cost Democrats a great deal of trust with American voters and contributed to President Trump’s return to the White House.

NSS. It's amazing the absence of self-awareness of some people.

Nunez-Neto presided over the biggest border disaster in history, with at least 10 million foreign nationals from countries as far away as Yemen and the People's Republic of Congo allowed to flow in on fake asylum claims, with some actually flown in, spread around the country in the dead of night, bringing crime, disorder, and huge costs to all communities affected.

Now he wants to tell President Trump he has the answer to all the problems that created.

But the long-term solution here isn’t more muscular executive actions; it is for Congress to do its job. The bipartisan bill unveiled last year by Senators James Lankford, Chris Murphy and Kyrsten Sinema would have been a good start. It would have streamlined the asylum process at the border, provided an emergency authority to shut the border down during surges and added thousands of personnel, including administrative judges. Knowing that passage of the bill would have been perceived as an election-year win for Democrats, Mr. Trump successfully pressured congressional Republicans to kill it. What we’ve been left with is a political crisis. Some immigrant advocates argue that the United States has an open-ended obligation to protect people fleeing dangerous countries and that even reasonable enforcement measures — such as expedited removal — are cruel and ineffective. At the other end of the political spectrum, some argue that migrants are replacing Americans and that draconian actions are needed to stop an invasion at our southern border. These competing moralistic frames are not just disingenuous; they make compromise nearly impossible.

Would that be the border bill that includes no border wall, and 'quotas' of 5,000 free illegal crossings a day, making it the 'new normal'? The one that includes 'asylum officers' making the decisions, not judges, most of whom had been open-borders activists in previous lives?

Why not just open the gates and keep this ordeal short?

The bill was a horrible bill, and it was hardly President Trump who stopped it to keep Joe Biden from getting a 'victory.' It was rejected because it stunk, not because President Trump weighed in against it.

And there would have been no victory for Biden had it passed, given that the flow of illegals would continue as it had been. It would just be regularized into law, making it harder than ever to put a stop to. Five thousand illegal crossings per day, and only if Biden felt like having it that way -- that was a dog of a bill and Trump was not the reason it did not pass.

So that's his big solution as he attempts to extricate the Biden administration from any blame for its open border policies, claiming we have always had border crises -- as if there was nothing special about Biden's.

I got news for him: Trump got elected on a promise to shut down the illegal immigrant spigot, and he kept it. He got it done. Nobody's crossing illegally now, and as for those who have on Biden's watch, and who won't leave -- they have got themselves a problem.

And the problem for us? We don't see a problem, Trump made it over simply by enforcing existing immigration law. That's all it took. There was no need for a Lankford bill or any of the other de facto amnesties that would have encourage more illegal immigration.

This guy should be hiding his head under a rock, not dishing advice to Trump.

But he doesn't. Why is that so hard for this boob to grasp? I guess being part of the Biden administration turns puffed up Washingtonites into rank buffoons unaware of what's going on around them. He's as in the dark about what happened as Joe himself.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0 Deed