Even Zohran Mamdani’s alleged ‘capitalism’ is a communist front

On July 16, AOC hosted a “coming out“ party for Zohram Mamdani in New York City, attended by a diverse group of business, religious, and political figures. When it ended, instead of answering reporters’ questions, Mamdani ran out a back door and joined an entourage of black SUVs and his NYC police protective detail, looking like just another politician to the world. Out front, his acolytes were saying, “Just get to know him; he’s not a socialist or communist. He loves seed capitalism.”

Seed capitalism is analogous to microloans or grants that can still be seen today, where someone might lend or give to someone else $400-$2,500 to buy a washer, allowing the recipient to set up as a laundry. It’s not really a thing here in this country, but it’s popular in third-world countries:

Grameen Bank (Bangladesh, 1976): Founded by Muhammad Yunus, who gave a $27 loan to women for making bamboo stools. This sparked a revolution in lending to the poor without collateral.

ShoreBank (USA, 1974): First community development bank in Chicago, showing microfinance could work in urban settings.

ACCION (Latin America, 1961): Early microfinance institution focusing on low-income entrepreneurs.

This is what Mamdani envisions for the once-great and powerful New York City. In his New York, illegal aliens and homeless people will be washing cars, taking in laundry, opening street food outlets, and creating crafts.

This approach flies in the face of what it costs to open a legitimate business in NYC, which must pay exorbitant taxes and fees, rent real estate, and pay some of the highest wages in the world (unless paying illegals under the table). Micro lending, or Seed Capitalism, in NYC is essentially a pipe dream for the average person in NYC who faces a much higher threshold of risk and capital requirements than micro lending could deliver. Typical minimum capital needs start at:

Basic small businesses (e.g., retail, food service): Around $50,000–$200,000 to get off the ground

Tech startups or scalable ventures: Often raise $500,000–$2 million in seed rounds

Pre-seed funding (friends, family, angel investors): Typically put up $100,000–$500,000

In my early life, I built infrastructure projects in “developing countries” often under conflict conditions, places such as Venezuela, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Senegal, and others. I learned very early why nation-building wouldn’t work in most countries we tried.

If I put down a half-drunk Coke, it would be picked up almost instantly wherever I went and instantly downed as a tremendous and rare treat. People were frequently happy, but with little room for niceties like a bottle of Coke. This is the environment for which Mamdani’s Seed Capitalism is intended, not NYC. But, hey! It sounds so romantically positive and uplifting, just like Mamdani’s ever-present smile.

Mamdani’s love for Micro Lending might be because communist China is the Number One micro lending market. When it comes to the free market West, Mamdani, a man who has never worked for a living and knows only what his limited academic chops have taught him about how to run America’s largest city, might be considered a bit naïve. And of course, everything he knows has been infused by the hatred all communists, starting with his affluent parents, have for Jews, America, and capitalism.

Zohran doesn’t like capitalism any more than Xi Jinping does. He is a communist seeking to burrow his way into our system, further rotting it from the inside. No one should romanticize this dangerous—although to some, charismatic—individual who swings back and forth between desiring a communist utopia, as a practicing Twelver Shia, a Muslim caliphate here in America.

