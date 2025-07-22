European elite strike back at Musk

Abraham Lincoln is quoted as saying, “We all declare for liberty; but in using the same word, we do not mean the same thing.” I would say the same is true with democracy. We all declare for democracy; but in using the same word, we do not mean the same thing. Let me give you an example.

In January, French authorities opened an investigation into Elon Musk’s X following a complaint from Eric Botherel, an MP from President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party. He alleged that X had fomented “foreign interference” in French politics. After the investigation was announced, Botherel is quoted as saying, “Democracy is too fragile to let digital platform owners tell us what to think, who to vote for or even who to hate[.]”

When Botherel used the word democracy, what did he mean by it? Did he simply mean a way of governing which depends on the will of a majority of the people? I would hazard to guess that he did not. For the governing class of Europe, to which Botherel belongs, democracy means something different. It refers not to a process, but to an institution, in particular, a network of interlocking institutions that have governed Europe since WWII. If this is what Botherel means, then he is right in asserting that “democracy” is fragile. These institutions have become sclerotic, rigid, and unresponsive, losing the ability to adapt. The ruling elite in these institutions are facing multiple insurgencies and Elon Musk has emerged as their most vocal critic.

They had a collective epileptic fit when in December, Musk tweeted “Only the AfD can save Germany.” (AfD is the Alternative for Germany party). Green chancellor candidate Robert Habeck was the first to rush to the barricades in defense of European “democracy” with the following statement:

He [Musk] is using everything he has to advance his interests. The combination of immense wealth, control over information and networks, the use of artificial intelligence, and the willingness to ignore rules is a frontal assault on our democracy. Just because he comes across as casual and builds electric cars, we shouldn't be fooled. There is only one answer: Keep your hands off our democracy, Mr. Musk! We cannot afford carelessness or naivety. Germany has long been the target of foreign actors – especially now during the election campaign. They consider Germany an easy target. Unfortunately, disinformation campaigns have a comparatively easy time here.

The French investigation was just the opening volley. This week Musk has responded by refusing the requests of the investigators for specific information on X algorithms. It won’t be long before the European elites roll out the big guns and impede Musk’s ability to do business in Europe. To Americans who have seen this movie before, this looks like a “Russiagate” sequel in the making. To European elites, who live a world apart, it is seen as a brilliant strategy.

