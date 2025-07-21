English, por favor

The fun part of sharing these posts with our AT readers is that you learn something new every day. Check this out:

Mexican truck drivers in the border city of Ciudad Juarez have begun studying English in efforts to comply with an executive order, opens new tab by President Donald Trump requiring commercial drivers in the U.S. to meet English-proficiency standards. Some 50 drivers who haul goods back and forth between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, just across the border in Texas, are attending four to eight hours of English classes a week organized by their employer, Fletes Sotelo, in order to meet the U.S. standards. The company's owner, Manuel Sotelo, said the classes started some six weeks ago, and that the goal is for all the company's drivers to know basic English. Sotelo is also the president of the transport association of Ciudad Juarez. Jose Murguia, one of the drivers, said he thought the classes were a great opportunity, especially given the recent executive order. "It's important to know the language, at least in the ways that are necessary for our work, which is to transport goods into El Paso," he said. While the English-proficiency standard for truckers was already longstanding U.S. law, Trump's executive order in April reversed 2016 guidance that inspectors not place commercial drivers out of service if their only violation was lack of English.

Important to learn the language? I guess so -- if you’re driving loads in the U.S.

As I understand the issue, most of the drivers are already familiar with English signs and Texas motor vehicle regulations from their frequent trips to El Paso. The main concern is that the drivers may not be able to converse with a state trooper, especially in the event of an accident or emergency. Also, there are worries that their lack of English could become a real issue once you drive deep into Texas or the U.S. Remember that many of these guys are driving up I-35 for deliveries north and in states where a bilingual police officer may be rare. In Texas, many police officers speak enough Spanish to get by but probably not in Illinois or Indiana.

