Elon's foolish idea

Has Elon Musk gone off the deep end yet again?

Until a few days ago, we thought he had established a cautious truce with President Trump, having apologized for all the awful things he said about the man who had given him a major role in government, estranging their relationship significantly, all supposedly over Trump's budget, known as the Big Beautiful Bill.

It's true that federal spending did increase with its passage, but it contained critical tax cuts, money for immigration enforcement, money for defense and other important spending. Nevertheless, Musk was incensed, as if this was the first time he ever heard of it, and now he says he wants to start a third party, presumably to challenge Trump's party as well as the leftists.

He held a snap poll on X, which apparently was affirmed by a lot of people in India, and got immediately to work on his federal filings, some of which don't make sense at all:

Could @elonmusk please clarify?



I’m struggling to understand why this is based in California, the most liberal, anti-American state.



No one involved appears to be American.



Bank of America is the most anti-American financial corporation there is. Elon himself has rejected… pic.twitter.com/D55Bxis5bu — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) July 6, 2025

Leftist billionaire Mark Cuban and neverTrump hedge fund manager Anthony Scaramucci immediately jumped onboard, creating an unholy trinity of three men loathed by the public presenting themselves as the alternative to Trump.

According to Vanity Fair:

Along with Cuban, Anthony Scaramucci, who spent 11 days as Trump’s communications director in 2017, social media personality Brian Krassenstein, and Tyler Palmer, a tech investor who was the first employee at Patreon, also expressed support for Musk’s plan.

President Trump laid out just the right sentiment -- disappointment:

This is actually a really tempered response from Trump to Elon Musk.



The third party is a terrible idea. pic.twitter.com/XJwOE7nrPb — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 6, 2025

And in this response, Trump reminded all of us who voted for him just why he was the right candidate to support.

Musk's idea is utterly bad, given that it's bound to hand more victories to far-left Democrats who will turn on the money spigots like no one's business. We all remember Ross Perot with his Texas-style ideas for cutting the budget. We liked Ross, but his candidacy brought us Bill Clinton.

We'd get the same thing under Musk, even as he says he has a new plan that would target just one or two Senate seats at a time. Politics doesn't work that way -- he may have big support in some places and little support in others. Still, if he wins a seat or two, he could create a Democrat majority in no time. It would be a disaster.

He would have been far more constructive if he had put his money and support into a balanced budget amendment, or focused on primarying RINOs with pork barrel political priorities in order to replace them with Rand Paul-style Republicans. That could make a difference in how GOP bills come to pass.

Instead, he let his ego get the better of him, announcing this useless new party that is bound to fail with the public, particularly the MAGA public -- can you imagine the public rallying around three billionaires as the "real" representatives of the people? Guys as loathesome and self-centered as Cuban and Scaramucci? Guys as unprincipled as that pair? I can't. I cringe at the thought of Elon associating with such sleazebags. What is he thinking?

One can only hope this bad idea is over soon, withered by lack of public interest, because he is wasting his time and money, both of which he could better spend on Mars travel, and tech innovation instead.

Image: Grok, ai-generated picture