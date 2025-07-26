Saturday Schadenfreude: Elon Musk stomps Media Matters like a bug

Remember Media Matters?

The proto-censor of conservative media, founded by conservative turncoat David Brock in 2004, forerunner to the vast NGO empire of outlets such as NewsGuard, the Stanford Internet Observatory, the State Department's Global Engagement Center, and the U.K.'s Centre for Global Resilience, and other self-proclaimed 'fact checkers' has found itself in hard times and on the rocks.

According to the New York Times:

Media Matters, a nonprofit group that has played a key role in liberal politics, is struggling to withstand months of legal assaults by President Trump’s allies, offering a glimpse of what might be in store for even well-funded targets of his retribution campaigns. The organization, which is funded by some of the Democratic Party’s biggest donors, has racked up about $15 million in legal fees over the past 20 months to defend itself against lawsuits by Elon Musk, in addition to investigations by Mr. Trump’s Federal Trade Commission and Republican state attorneys general. The group has slashed the size of its staff and scrambled to raise more cash from skittish donors, according to documents and interviews with 11 people familiar with the organization’s fight to survive. That might not be enough. Media Matters tried to settle with Mr. Musk by offering concessions, but the sides were far apart and talks fizzled. Even when the group has triumphed in court, Mr. Musk has appealed or filed new cases elsewhere. As a last resort, it has considered shuttering, according to interviews and an internal document.

Pity.

The Times didn't so much as hint at what Media Matters did to get itself in this pickle, so here's a 2023 refresher from the Associated Press:

Elon Musk's social media company X filed a lawsuit against liberal advocacy group Media Matters for America on Monday, saying it manufactured a report to show advertisers' posts alongside neo-Nazi and white nationalist posts in order to "drive advertisers from the platform and destroy X Corp."

Elon seems to have had the goods on them, given that they've spent $15 million to fight his cases off.

And why shouldn't he? The ridiculous claim cost X billions and amounted to a sneaky bid to create a "narrative" that conservatives love Nazis, as well as defund X, which Musk had just bought and began to open the files on showing its seedy dealings with Democrats. X lost billions in advertising as a result of that too-cute narrative and Musk wants those billions back.

So now they're going the way of the Stanford Internet Observatory and the barely employable Nina "Mary Poppins" Jankowicz. It's tough times for wannabe censors and narrative-masters, not like the old days when they all were in clover along with sizable Soros and other billionaire bucubucks.

Wonder where Alex Soros is as Media Matters takes its last gasps? Perhaps he demands results or maybe there was a fight somewhere. Maybe Alex only likes throwing cash at the next big thing and Media Matters's act has gotten old. Or best possibility of all, maybe Alex fears Musk.

There is also this:

Is there a way to set this to music and have it lull me to sleep at night? Is there an app for this? https://t.co/yifjc7Hgfd — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) July 25, 2025

Whatever it is, these creeps saw the advent of the media going downhill with their incessant "fact-checking" and campaigns of terror against reporters to create news only to their point of view.

Now that the press is a ruin, they don't matter much now, do they?

Thanks, Elon.

Image: ChatGPT ai-generated illustration