E. Jean Carroll comes out with a new book capitalizing on a Trump phrase, won’t stop tweeting about him

If it were me, and I’d just won a large judgment based on my claim that I experienced forceful sexual assault in a department store dressing room by an aggressive and powerful man who towers over me, an experience that caused me severe trauma after the event, I wouldn’t write a book capitalizing on one of my attackers most iconic catchprases, and I certainly wouldn’t be tweeting about him nonstop, nearly thirty years after the act at the center of my lawsuit. I would want to block that man out of my life as much as possible lest his name, face, or anything that reminds me of him trigger my trauma. Rape is a horrendous act, and no one experiences it without deep and lasting wounds.

But, E. Jean Carroll is a strange old spinster who doesn’t act in any way like any other known rape victims: just a few weeks back, she released a new book titled, “Not My Type: One Woman vs. A President” which plays off of Trump’s testimony about how she was not someone he does, or ever did, find attractive.

And, if you look at Carroll’s X feed, it’s saturated with Trump, Trump, Trump.

Here’s this, from less than a day ago:

Thursday, July 10th, 2025



So long, Old Man! The United States Court of Appeals, 2nd Circuit, bids thee farewell. pic.twitter.com/yjqrRsPtPT — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) July 10, 2025

(Ironically, Carroll is older than Trump, by several years.)

Here she is appropriating another Trump remark, and tweeting at him directly:

Some men grab . . . power.



Some women write it down and sell it in hardcover.



2nd Week on the best sellers list! @realDonaldTrump — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) July 6, 2025

And here Carroll wishes Trump a happy birthday, referring to the “traumatic” trials as “funny,” “absurd,” “wild,” and “hilarious.”

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MR. PRESIDENT!



Here's your present, sir.



A little book I wrote about the funny, absurd, wild, hilarious goings-on behind the scenes of the two trials. You remember? The trials when I beat you TWICE.



You can pre-order today, Sir. Or buy it on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/yOGtalgKQo — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) June 14, 2025

To the average outsider, attention-seeking behavior of this magnitude would no doubt be considered a bit manic and obsessive.

Yet, it’s hard to really put myself in E. Jean Carroll’s shoes, because I’ve also never been so consumed with thoughts about what I would or would not do to have sex with Mr. Trump that I had to discuss it on social media, and I didn’t have an obsession with The Apprentice. I was forced to watch it in my tenth grade marketing class with Mr. Long, and I couldn’t have been less interested.

The evidence that Carroll is a complete fabulist is overwhelming.

Image from Grok.