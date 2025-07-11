DOJ’s Epstein cover-up is a ‘civics test’ for Americans

(See also, “The Jeffrey Epstein Case Is Far Bigger Than Jeffrey Epstein” by Vince Coyner.)

It’s fairly rare that I agree with Glenn Beck on a political issue (he’s too much of a neocon for me), but he recently posted a brilliant thread on X detailing “five conclusions…for anyone who still cares about truth” on the latest chapter of the Jeffrey Epstein cover-up, this development unfolding under the Trump administration. (For brevity’s sake I won’t include the whole thread, but the beginning of it can be found here.)

Now, I’ve seen a number of Republicans and conservatives declare that to some degree or another, they don’t really care about the Epstein saga—and if you don’t, then you’re not passing Beck’s “civics test.” I’d certainly agree. As Vince Coyner writes, this is “far bigger” than a pedophile and his crimes against children (which to me, should be reason enough to care about justice), and it’s a position that Beck articulately argues in his X thread.

(And, if you’re someone who believes these “children” are only young girls on the age-cusp of legal consent making it “not that bad,” then I’ve got some oceanfront property in Arizona to sell you.)

Anyway, let’s get to Beck’s thread.

First, he touches on the fact that Epstein’s “business” dealings were not a “small or isolated operation,” emphasizing that this was a complex “infrastructure” system.

Second, Beck highlights a “massive digital footprint” and asks why information from “hundreds of hard drives” and multiple servers haven’t been fully disclosed.

Third, Beck argues that “intelligence involvement isn’t a stretch,” considering that Epstein had an Austrian passport in his possession, but under a different name and with an address in Saudi Arabia (among other things). Let’s also not forget that Ghislaine Maxwell’s father was a Mossad agent, and before Epstein’s windfall into the hedge fund world, he was a school teacher. A strange leap if actually organic. Beck calls the possibility of Epstein being an intelligence asset a “logical hypothesis.”

Fourth, this:

5/

4. The System’s Silence Is Itself Evidence

If anyone else had even 1/10 of this material—underage photos, coded filenames, flight logs—they’d be under a prison.

But here?

Crickets.

No prosecutions. No answers.

That’s the real scandal. — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) July 8, 2025

Fifth, Beck notes that our “institutions are on trial.” He asserts that covering up the crimes of Epstein and any guilty collaborators highlights “media complicity,” deferred justice (or none), and a federal government that has completely exposed it’s not working for us. In Beck’s words, “Until this case is fully revealed, every elite institution carries a stench they can’t wash off.” The government truly has zero credibility.

But it’s these next three tweets that really sum it all up:

7/

To dismiss this as “conspiracy” is to admit you no longer believe in accountability.

Truth about Epstein is not morbid curiosity.

It’s a civic test.

And every day we fail to demand answers, we normalize elite immunity. — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) July 8, 2025

8/

If we don’t confront what’s in those files…

We’ve declared that truth in America is now negotiable.

That justice is a luxury of the unimportant.

That power is a shield for the perverse. — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) July 8, 2025

9/

The Epstein case isn’t over.

It’s the Rosetta Stone of public trust.

And if we don’t get to the bottom of it,

we’ll never restore what’s already been lost. — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) July 8, 2025

As Julian Assange said, the information can’t come out because if intelligence agencies really are behind the Epstein system, they “would lose their control over all the powerful people they spent decades setting up.”

A lack of accountability, transparency, and justice is part and parcel of any establishment administration, so it was no surprise to us when there was no progress on that front during the Joe Biden years. And, things would have been no different if, God forfend, Kamala Harris had somehow secured a victory in November.

But Donald Trump promised otherwise. He made “Day One” commitments to release all the files, and campaigned about how he’d be “the most transparent administration ever.”

I refuse to let this go, because I refuse to accept an entire system built on lies and corruption.

Is truth negotiable to you? Are you okay with an America where power, money, and influence is a “shield for the perverse”? Complete immunity for the pseudo-elites is alright just as long as you get…what? Temporarily lowered tax rates? A Planned Parenthood that’s defunded for just one year? Lower deportation numbers than Barack Obama and Biden? $6 eggs instead of $8 eggs?

If you can’t see that the Epstein cover-up is hiding the fact that we the people have zero representation in Washington and that’s the biggest issue of all…then you’re not passing the civics test.

