Did Trump's victory hurt Obama's feelings?

Back in 2016, I remember reading an analysis that President Obama's two terms had left the Democrats in bad shape. In other words, he started in 2009 with huge majorities and left town with the GOP in charge of the U.S. Senate and House. It was probably not what Obama planned, but it happened that way.

So the question is: What led Obama to allegedly organize a takedown of the Trump presidency? Was he hurt or was his ego crushed? I like this analysis from Martin Gurri:

He understood, as a realist, that he had been the cause of which Trump was the effect. His vanity and self-image, I’m guessing, must have suffered a tremendous shock. Trump was a fluke, a hoax, an impossibility. He had to be exposed as both a monstrous aberration and a depraved departure from his predecessor’s enlightened ways. Obama wanted his mojo back. With the collusion scandal, he got it. On the day he left office, he was more popular with the public than he ever had been, while Trump’s popularity plummeted. Was the elaborate charade worth it? Maybe so -- only the former president is privy to his own internal states. But on July 23, Gabbard referred his case to the Department of Justice for potential criminal investigation.

Thank you, Martin, for your explanation. I thought about this for years. In other words, Obama's feelings were hurt because 2016 was a repudiation of his presidency. He probably thought that he'd do a Reagan '88 or pass the White House to someone of his own party. Reagan did it and Obama couldn't. It had to be an ego crusher to say the least. After all, didn’t they tell us that he walked on water? Anyone remember the media and the 2008 campaign?

Over the next few months, we will hear a lot about Brennan, Clapper, and Comey. One of them, or all three, may be the ones who pay the price for the whole thing. Maybe they should. However, I hope that three men remember that they were on a mission to save Obama's legacy and not much more.

