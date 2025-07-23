Democrat fallacies of predicate logic

A classic case of a defect in predicate logic is found in the statement -- "Socrates was a man, I am a man, so that means I am Socrates.”

Democrat politicians and their CNN pundit fellow travelers say -- "Russia and Putin attempted to interfere in the U.S. 2016 election to help get Trump elected, and Trump was elected, so therefore Trump colluded with Putin and Russia." Their defect in basic logic is in their fallacious predicate, implying falsely that “Trump, (necessarily, of course), colluded with Putin and Russia.” Just because Russia was interfering and Trump was elected does not mean in any way that Trump colluded! Only by Democrat’s destructive fallacious innuendo.

Actually, Hillary Clinton was demonstrably involved in concocting the Steele dossier, which played a critical role in Brennan, Clapper, and Comey's, and subsequently, Obama and Biden’s politicized investigations against Trump during and after the campaign.

Even with Mueller’s forty-million-dollar investigation's failure to prove the Democrat predicate logic fallacy, Democrats still peddle the Russia Hoax in addition to the bogus impeachment hoaxes. Brennan, Clapper, Comey, and I am sure Obama-Biden, will continue their fallacy in denying Tulsi Gabbard’s referral of this case to the DoJ for clear-eyed and logical investigation of the facts that need be known. The endless use of lawfare by Democrats and their deceptive use of fallacious predicate logic foisted on the public and echoed by their fellow-traveler puppets in the liberal media, particularly NPR and “60 minutes,” must be countered with the truth. Smooth-flowing words of innuendo by liberal Democrats, especially in the hands of group-think liberal media consultants, needs to be carefully examined by readers and listeners for common sense and logic.

