Deconstructing the famine libel driving the push to commit genocide against Jews
Beginning in the Middle Ages, Jews have been the target of horrible libels that justified purges, pogroms, and, eventually, genocide. Today, in a grotesque irony, the libel against Israel—the one intended to lead right back to Auschwitz—is that Israel is committing genocide against the people in Gaza, specifically by creating a famine. In fact, as with all antisemitic libels, this is a complete lie, a mixture of outright falsehoods and cruel propaganda.
Just today, the Washington Post reported on the claimed famine in Gaza. As originally written, it was meant to make people believe that Israel is starving the population: “Food airdropped into Gaza as starvation deaths rise.” Possibly in response to complaints, the title has since been edited to let its readers know that it’s actually Israel sending in that food: “Israel airdrops food into Gaza as starvation deaths rise.”
Image created using AI.
Pope Leo bought into the story, saying he was “following with deep concern the extremely grave humanitarian situation in Gaza, where the civilian population is being crushed by hunger and continues to be exposed to violence and death.” To his credit, in addition to mindlessly calling for a ceasefire, which simply allows Hamas to murder another day, Leo also called for the “release of hostages.”
The UN, of course, is all in on the famine narrative, even as it makes it almost impossible for Israel to do anything (hence the airlifts):
Hundreds of aid trucks are stuck inside Gaza.— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) July 25, 2025
Israel cleared them. The UN refuses to distribute.
This is not a delay. It is a deliberate ploy to defame Israel.
The UN is failing the people of Gaza.@UN, get your act together and distribute the aid! pic.twitter.com/eXn7TOBbdx
I went into Gaza today to witness the catastrophic failure of the UN to deliver humanitarian aid. Israel is urging UN agencies to get a move on, but they’re letting 600 (!) trucks’ worth of aid rot in the sun.— Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) July 27, 2025
Unforgivable incompetence by the institutions our world relies on. pic.twitter.com/LihCW9xPg8
Recently, at a press conference, a UN official struggled unsuccessfully to explain why it’s Israel’s fault that no humanitarian aid is getting into Gaza, even as Israel is not allowed to use the only reasonable resource available—its military—to protect that aid:
And about that aid, has there ever been another instance in history during which the world has bullied one combatant into feeding its arch enemy during a hot war? And that food is indeed feeding the arch enemy, rather than Gazan civilians (who, incidentally, also want all Israelis dead). That’s because the Israeli supplies sent to Gaza have funded Hamas throughout the war:
The UN: “Israel must guarantee safe delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.”— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 25, 2025
Also the UN: “Israel is not allowed to secure that aid or protect the convoys.”
Reporter: “Isn’t that a contradiction?”
The UN: “Uhh…” 🤡 pic.twitter.com/GykxY9Xv7P
Facts, though, are irrelevant. What matters is propaganda. Some of the propaganda is so obviously fake that even Hamas’s staunchest supporters can’t defend it with a straight face. However, there’s one picture that’s been used to tremendous effect, because it’s real, not AI. It shows a terribly emaciated, clearly ill child. The issue, though, is that the child is not starving; he has a congenital disease:
Speaker Johnson with the facts:— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 27, 2025
“Israel has allowed 94,000 truckloads of food into Gaza—enough to feed 2 million people for two years—while Hamas has profited $500 million from stolen aid.”
pic.twitter.com/DQRfoyuc26
Exclusive:— David Collier (@mishtal) July 27, 2025
This is not the face of famine. It is the face of a medically vulnerable child whose tragic situation was hijacked and weaponised.
Exposing the truth behind the viral Gaza 'famine' image of Mohammed Al-Matouq. 1/13
🧵⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IUAHmdoVDb
You’ve seen the photo. A starving Gazan child. Bones showing. Headline after headline claiming it was proof of famine.— David Collier (@mishtal) July 27, 2025
It ran on the front page of the Daily Express on 23 July. Then Sky News, CNN, NYT, BBC, Guardian, and others picked it up.
But they left something out. 2/13
Let me just start with other images the media chose not to use. Photographs of Mohammed with his 3-year-old brother Joud. Both mother and brother are healthy and fed.— David Collier (@mishtal) July 27, 2025
Any honest journalist should have immediately questioned – and reported - what we were actually seeing. 3/13 pic.twitter.com/FaUsVFsqb2
Mohammed suffers from cerebral palsy, has hypoxemia, and was born with a serious genetic disorder.— David Collier (@mishtal) July 27, 2025
He has required nutritional supplements since birth. A medical report issued in Gaza in May 2025 confirms all of this.
This wasn’t disclosed in a single major outlet. 4/13 pic.twitter.com/YEcarySPYJ
I watched @bbcnews lie on screen— David Collier (@mishtal) July 27, 2025
They interviewed the mother. She referenced a history of physiotherapy. The signs were there. The BBC ignored them. Instead reported the curved spine was from famine.
A healthy child starving fits the narrative. A child with CP doesn't. 5/13
And what of the father? The media said Mohammed had no father, because he had been killed by the Israelis when out ‘looking for food’. Pushing the hunger narrative even more. This example from @nytimes 6/13 pic.twitter.com/NzdBEV5eBP— David Collier (@mishtal) July 27, 2025
Turns out he was killed on 28 October 2024 (don’t worry – receipts in article below). He was killed in a targeted strike on ‘al Qassabeeb’ street in Jabaliya.— David Collier (@mishtal) July 27, 2025
The Israelis lost 7 soldiers in that area in that week. 7/13 pic.twitter.com/j5Kbt6nIAp
This is what ‘al Qassabeeb’ street in Jabaliya looked like that week.— David Collier (@mishtal) July 27, 2025
This is a Hamas video showing terrorists targeting the IDF in the same street that Mohammed’s father was apparently out ‘looking for food.' 8/13 pic.twitter.com/vYDN7o1vj2
The UN and NGOs also played a disturbing role in creating a crisis.— David Collier (@mishtal) July 27, 2025
Rather than helping deliver aid, they imposed impossible logistical demands, stalling food deliveries and wanting Hamas control over distribution.
Why? Because Hamas needs control to keep ruling Gaza. 9/13 pic.twitter.com/bKewphmSW2
Let’s call this what it is: The UN, UNRWA and other NGOs are not prioritising the safety of Palestinian civilians or getting aid to a population in need of food.— David Collier (@mishtal) July 27, 2025
Instead they push a political agenda that aligns with the survival of Hamas. They want starving kids. 10/13
This is a propaganda war - and images like this are its weapons.— David Collier (@mishtal) July 27, 2025
The people who suffer are not just Israelis. They’re Palestinians too. And our media has become a vital part of that machine.
It isn’t just a journalistic collapse – it’s a moral disgrace. 11/13
I tracked the original sources.— David Collier (@mishtal) July 27, 2025
I was shown medical reports.
I traced image metadata.
I watched the media lie — not just through what they said, but what they refused to say.
This is what I found – full article 👇12/13 https://t.co/RJzHOTE7iu
And finally - media lies are uncovered by this research. If you can - please support my work. Help to fight back. Subscribe on X or support my Patreon- https://t.co/LX3lwOqlZW or donate via PayPal/CC https://t.co/orYQZG8P3L - thank you!!!! END. 13/13
— David Collier (@mishtal) July 27, 2025
And just to remind you how terrible this lie is in terms of stirring up violent antisemitism, keep in mind the almost complete silence from the media and its fellow travelers (e.g., the UN, academia, the entertainment world, etc.) about the Druze being slaughtered in Syria and the endless slaughter in Sudan. The rule of thumb from the Islamo-socialist cabal that controls Western culture is that we care only when caring can be used to attack Jews.
So, that’s the bad news. But maybe there’s some good news coming. It seems that, with Trump at its back, and with the understanding that the world is in 1938 and rapidly heading to 1942 for world Jewry, Israel is done playing games.
If Lindsey Graham is to be believed (although he sounds more optimistic than actually “in the loop”), Israel may have realized that it must rip the band-aid off the oozing sore that is Gaza and cauterize the wound once and for all. Thus, after saying that Israel, again, will work to feed its enemy, Graham also said that Israel will take Trump’s advice to “finish the job this week”:
“But I think what the topic we’re talking about today is a change in strategy. I think President Trump has come to believe and I certainly come to believe there’s no way you’re going to negotiate an end to this war with Hamas. Hamas is a terrorist organization who is chartered to destroy the state of Israel. They are religious Nazis. They hold Israeli hostages. I think Israel has come to conclude that they can’t achieve a goal of ending the war with Hamas that would be satisfactory to the safety of Israel. They’re going to do in Gaza what we did in Tokyo and Berlin, take the place by force, then start over again, presenting a better future for the Palestinians. Hopefully, having the Arabs take over the West Bank and Gaza, but I think going forward you’re going to see a change in tactics, a full military effort by Israel to take Gaza down, like we did in Tokyo and Berlin.”
He added, “All I can say is that you’re going to see, I think in the next days and weeks, a military effort to destroy Hamas, akin to what we did in Tokyo in Berlin to destroy the Nazis and the Japanese.”
I sure hope Graham is right. One of the lessons from Exodus is that tyrants (and Hamas is an arch tyrant) don’t care about the people under their control. The best thing that can happen to the people of Gaza is for Hamas to be destroyed, and the sooner, the better.