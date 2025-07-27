Deconstructing the famine libel driving the push to commit genocide against Jews

Beginning in the Middle Ages, Jews have been the target of horrible libels that justified purges, pogroms, and, eventually, genocide. Today, in a grotesque irony, the libel against Israel—the one intended to lead right back to Auschwitz—is that Israel is committing genocide against the people in Gaza, specifically by creating a famine. In fact, as with all antisemitic libels, this is a complete lie, a mixture of outright falsehoods and cruel propaganda.

Just today, the Washington Post reported on the claimed famine in Gaza. As originally written, it was meant to make people believe that Israel is starving the population: “Food airdropped into Gaza as starvation deaths rise.” Possibly in response to complaints, the title has since been edited to let its readers know that it’s actually Israel sending in that food: “Israel airdrops food into Gaza as starvation deaths rise.”

Image created using AI.

Pope Leo bought into the story, saying he was “following with deep concern the extremely grave humanitarian situation in Gaza, where the civilian population is being crushed by hunger and continues to be exposed to violence and death.” To his credit, in addition to mindlessly calling for a ceasefire, which simply allows Hamas to murder another day, Leo also called for the “release of hostages.”

The UN, of course, is all in on the famine narrative, even as it makes it almost impossible for Israel to do anything (hence the airlifts):

Hundreds of aid trucks are stuck inside Gaza.



Israel cleared them. The UN refuses to distribute.



This is not a delay. It is a deliberate ploy to defame Israel.



The UN is failing the people of Gaza.@UN, get your act together and distribute the aid! pic.twitter.com/eXn7TOBbdx — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) July 25, 2025 I went into Gaza today to witness the catastrophic failure of the UN to deliver humanitarian aid. Israel is urging UN agencies to get a move on, but they’re letting 600 (!) trucks’ worth of aid rot in the sun.



Unforgivable incompetence by the institutions our world relies on. pic.twitter.com/LihCW9xPg8 — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) July 27, 2025

Recently, at a press conference, a UN official struggled unsuccessfully to explain why it’s Israel’s fault that no humanitarian aid is getting into Gaza, even as Israel is not allowed to use the only reasonable resource available—its military—to protect that aid:

And just to remind you how terrible this lie is in terms of stirring up violent antisemitism, keep in mind the almost complete silence from the media and its fellow travelers (e.g., the UN, academia, the entertainment world, etc.) about the Druze being slaughtered in Syria and the endless slaughter in Sudan. The rule of thumb from the Islamo-socialist cabal that controls Western culture is that we care only when caring can be used to attack Jews.

So, that’s the bad news. But maybe there’s some good news coming. It seems that, with Trump at its back, and with the understanding that the world is in 1938 and rapidly heading to 1942 for world Jewry, Israel is done playing games.

If Lindsey Graham is to be believed (although he sounds more optimistic than actually “in the loop”), Israel may have realized that it must rip the band-aid off the oozing sore that is Gaza and cauterize the wound once and for all. Thus, after saying that Israel, again, will work to feed its enemy, Graham also said that Israel will take Trump’s advice to “finish the job this week”:

“But I think what the topic we’re talking about today is a change in strategy. I think President Trump has come to believe and I certainly come to believe there’s no way you’re going to negotiate an end to this war with Hamas. Hamas is a terrorist organization who is chartered to destroy the state of Israel. They are religious Nazis. They hold Israeli hostages. I think Israel has come to conclude that they can’t achieve a goal of ending the war with Hamas that would be satisfactory to the safety of Israel. They’re going to do in Gaza what we did in Tokyo and Berlin, take the place by force, then start over again, presenting a better future for the Palestinians. Hopefully, having the Arabs take over the West Bank and Gaza, but I think going forward you’re going to see a change in tactics, a full military effort by Israel to take Gaza down, like we did in Tokyo and Berlin.” He added, “All I can say is that you’re going to see, I think in the next days and weeks, a military effort to destroy Hamas, akin to what we did in Tokyo in Berlin to destroy the Nazis and the Japanese.”

I sure hope Graham is right. One of the lessons from Exodus is that tyrants (and Hamas is an arch tyrant) don’t care about the people under their control. The best thing that can happen to the people of Gaza is for Hamas to be destroyed, and the sooner, the better.