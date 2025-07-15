Crushing the leftists’ woke riot

“There’s only one fight, ain’t I enough?”

That was Texas Ranger William McDonald’s 1896 response to the Dallas mayor noting that only one Ranger was sent after the mayor had requested aid to prevent an illegal boxing match. This became known as the “one Ranger, one riot” legend.

However, while our #1 MAGA leader is craftily working to quell the leftists’ woke riot, we know he cannot do it alone.

One election win is not job done, it is only job begun. We need a sustained effort for a long war.

We are six months into President Trump’s second term of our hopes to make America great again. Trump does what can be done with slim congressional majorities, made even more difficult since establishment Republicans are horrified by the MAGA movement.

So, what is the utmost we can do to help Trump win the trench warfare against rioting leftists?

Captain McDonald makes our duty clear with his other famous statement, “No man in the wrong can stand up against a fellow that’s in the right and KEEPS ON A-COMIN’.” Woulda, shoulda, coulda won’t win battles.

We know our values are right. We know crazed leftists are wrong. We know our values will die and our children will be perverted if we lose. We know, deep down, this is a long, tough fight.

We need to expand our legislative majorities in 2026. We need more MAGA people in office at all levels of government. We need to elect Trump’s successor in 2028.

Our goal should be the decades of MAGA governance it will take to fully quell the leftist riot against sanity.

So, talk yourself out of your excuses for not doing what you can do that needs doing. We only win if we never quit fighting. Embrace the suck. Draw upon your conservative gumption. Get riled and keep on a-comin’, no matter what. If each of us does our best, we will win.

We all know there is no substitute for total victory.

Doing the work that victory requires is better than mourning decades from now about “if only I had….”

Never give up.

Never back off.

Keep on a-comin’.

Image: TheLastRefuge, with permission.