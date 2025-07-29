CNN calls Manhattan shooter 'possibly white,' NY Gov Hochul decries California's 'weak' gun laws

Leftists are conditioned to 'never let a crisis go to waste,' and when they do, it blows up in their faces.

Witness the latest spray shooting by some maniac at the Blackstone offices in midtown Manhattan late Monday, showing that it take long for leftists to beclown themselves:

According to the New York Post:

CNN’s Erin Burnett is being skewered for reporting that the gunman who opened fire in a Midtown skyscraper — killing an NYPD cop and three others — was “possibly white” after viewing the initial security footage released immediately after Shane Tamura’s deadly rampage. In the photos first shared online, Tamura, 27, was captured in broad daylight walking into 345 Park Ave. with a Palmetto State Armory AR-15 rifle in his hand. Burnett said police knew the gunman had “sunglasses, mustache, male, possibly white” during a broadcast shortly after the shooting Monday evening. She meant this guy: Seriously how do people who work at CNN sleep at night? pic.twitter.com/Miqc7fGkHm — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 29, 2025

Would that be like a 'white Latino'? You know, the opposite of white?

Whatever that guy was, he wasn't white.

Yet they so desperately want the villain in the narrative to be white, they'll say he's white even when he isn't. I don't know if CNN broadcast this guy's imaeg but anyone listening to this fool would be ill-informed. What's more, they'll expect you to believe them, not the news photos of the accused gunman.

Burnett makes $6 million a year.

Not to be outdone, Gov. Kathy Hochul blamed the shooting on weak gun control laws in the killer's home state:

It was a naked bid to make gun control, not maniac-control, the issue, a political haymaking if there ever was one.

Just one problem: The gunman is from California.

It's a blue state with significant gun control laws. He supposedly acquired his gun in Nevada, which also has some gun control.

It wasn't weak gun control that cause this maniac to snap a few strings and go haywire. It might have been New York's coddling and lionization of Luigi Mangione, who gunned down a CEO in midtown Manhattan and was declared a hero in those blue quarters. Facts ared still unfolding, but it's possible this jerk might have wanted the same adulation.

But leftists don't care about the facts of the matter. They've got a drumbeat of narratives to promote, and if facts don't fit those narratives, they just carry on like broken records.

It's embarrassing.

Image: Screen shot from X.