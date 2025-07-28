Chicago believes it just scored a huge win over Trump’s lawsuit against ‘sanctuary’ policies – but it’s a hollow victory

President Donald Trump’s ongoing fight to remove dangerous illegal aliens from the United States continues, thanks to the continuous push by border czar Tom Homan and hundreds of thousands of ICE agents. That said, however, some Democrats still believe that being “sanctuary cities” is the right way to go. In this particular case, I want to talk about what’s happening in Chicago.

Right before the weekend, a federal judge, a Joe Biden appointee by the name of Lindsay Jenkins, dismissed a lawsuit brought on by the Trump administration surrounding the city’s push back on his policies to remove illegals from their state.

Trump’s thinking against “sanctuary cities” is sound. These Democrats are trying to protect these illegal aliens, believing they have as many rights as the American citizens that they’re sworn to protect. But that isn’t the cast.

Thousands of these individuals — who slipped into the U.S. under Joe Biden’s sheer laziness, incompetence, or intentionality — have gone on to create criminal empires. Just take a look at the damage done by gangs that have formed in places like Seattle or Denver. Or, for that matter, the assaults and murders on innocent people performed by these menaces.

But, hey, Chicago sees no problem with that. “Let’s give them protection!” they mutter, as citizens look on perplexed.

Jenkins noted, “Finding that these same Policy provisions constitute discrimination or impermissible regulation would provide an end-run around the Tenth Amendment. It would allow the federal government to commandeer States under the guise of intergovernmental immunity — the exact type of direct regulation of states barred by the Tenth Amendment.”

For that matter, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson actually backed this ruling. “This ruling affirms what we have long known: that Chicago’s Welcoming City Ordinance is lawful and supports public safety. The City cannot be compelled to cooperate with the Trump Administration’s reckless and inhumane immigration agenda.”

Let me stop you right there, Mayor. First off, how does this “Welcoming City Ordinance” as you call it support “public safety”? Never mind the massive economic blow by providing housing and all other sorts of benefits to these illegals — which, by the way, will largely be paid for by local taxpayers — but sheltering unknown foreigners, many with dangerous pasts, unequivocally puts American citizens at risk.

You say it’s about public safety, but I’m sure your tired, hard-working Chicago police officers would have something to say about that. They’ve already been battling for years against the rules put in place by your Democrat leaders, and now, with this decision, they have to put up with so much more. It seems very unfair, to say the least.

So you’re punishing two-fold here. You’re punishing your citizens and you’re punishing your police officers, who still don’t have the support they need in terms of mental health and the additional gear necessary to do their job. They require both, now more than ever before.

Now all eyes are on what happens in other states. I’m sure other judges — likely sworn in by Biden — will have similar arguments, believing that the rights of illegal aliens should be protected just as highly as those who work so hard just to get by in this country. Seems unbalanced, doesn’t it?

But, thankfully, I don’t believe Trump will give up whatsoever. He’ll keep pushing alongside his agents to make this country great, and keep deporting the criminals that are creating such a danger within our walls. I just hope that these Democrats wake up sooner rather than later, and get a whiff of what kind of danger they’re actually creating.

It’s really hard to write a great story about our country when everyone clearly isn’t on the same page.

Michael Letts is the Founder, President, and CEO of InVest USA, a national grassroots non-profit organization that is helping hundreds of communities provide thousands of bulletproof vests for their police forces through educational, public relations, sponsorship, and fundraising programs. He also has over 30 years of law enforcement experience under his belt, hence his pro-police stance for his brothers and sisters in blue. Those interested in learning more about Letts can visit his official website here.

