Canadian government forbids Christian singer from holding planned concerts

Christians are one of the most persecuted religious groups worldwide (perhaps the most persecuted), and hatred of Christians fluorishes in postmodern Canada. More than one hundred churches have been torched since 2021, following the unfounded claim that “soil disturbances” on the grounds of the former Indian Residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia were the remains of 215 First Nations children who attended that school. Four years have passed, and still no excavations, perhaps because authorities fear being caught in a lie(?). Meanwhile, churches continue to burn, and there is seemingly no will to prosecute arsonists. Of course, we must be fair to the Canadian justice system. They are much too busy persecuting and prosecuting peaceful protesters and seeking seven- and eight-year jail terms for Freedom (Trucker) Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber respectively. For good measure, they are even seeking to impound Barber’s truck, thereby depriving him of his livelihood should he avoid jail time. You can’t make this up.

Be all of that as it may, here we are in 2025. Hatred of Christians persists with the shameful treatment of Sean Feucht, an American, as well as a Trump supporter (he will have to pick a number and stand in line with 77,302,579 other Americans) and a Christian conservative. Oh the horror! You had better watch out for those horrid Christians — they’re “scary dudes.” Anyway, six concerts in eastern Canada (including one close to my neighborhood and near Halifax — thank you federal Department of Parks Canada) were cancelled with the approval of at least two Liberal Members of Parliament from the Maritime provinces. Additionally, an Evangelical church in Montreal is being fined $2,500, courtesy of that city’s municipal government, for having the courage to go ahead with Feucht’s concert without securing a permit. Since when does religious freedom require a permit from government? Are we living in the former Soviet Union? Also, will there be consequences for the Antifa thug who threw a smoke bomb into the church?

In Canada, no government, mob, organization, or individual has the right to violate freedoms of religion, expression, association, or peaceful assembly. Doubters should refer to Section 2 (“Fundamental Freedoms”) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. In essence, those who planned to attend a cancelled Sean Feucht concert had their Charter rights violated.

Finally, while it is true that Canadians are free to be anti-Christian bigots, it is equally true that they have no right to censor religion or otherwise impede another’s right to exercise their religious freedom. Hatred can be expressed by not attending any of Mr Feucht’s concerts. But Christians, like everyone else, have the right to be left alone.

Image from Grok.