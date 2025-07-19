Babylon Bee savages those leftists who keep likening Trump and MAGA to Hitler

I often say that my generation—the Baby Boomers, especially the Jewish ones—grew up in the shadow of the Holocaust, because all the adults in our world had been affected by it or at least by WWII. That’s why it’s so utterly infuriating to see the Democrats accuse Trump and his MAGA supporters of being a cadre of Hitlers and using all sorts of Holocaust imagery to attack Trump’s enforcing long-standing American law to repatriate illegal aliens.

I was born 16 years after WWII’s end. Every adult in my world had been touched by it. My father was a refugee. His mother’s family in Germany and his father’s family in Poland had mostly been wiped out in the Holocaust, although his immediate family had survived. My mother had spent the war years in a Japanese concentration camp.

Image made using AI.

My mother’s best friend fled with her family from Poland to India. Her husband, an American, landed at Normandy and fought at the Battle of the Bulge. Another friend talked Mengele out of sending her to the gas chamber, while her brother-in-law married the Christian shop girl who tried to save his Jewish parents when they were sent to Dachau. One of our more memorable dinner guests escaped from a death camp by hiding under a stack of corpses.

Let me say that I take the Nazis, WWII, and the Holocaust very, very seriously. I know the history—what led up to it, what happened during it, and what happened after it. And I know that repatriating to their homelands millions of people who illegally entered America is not a Holocaust. It is, instead, enforcing American law. The American president and the federal employees who carry out this law—a law all nations need if they are to have a meaningful border and, therefore, exist as a country—are not Nazis.

Likewise, temporarily housing people in air-conditioned tents, with flush toilets, potable water, mattresses, edible food, electricity, medical care, and, probably other amenities before returning them to their home countries is nothing like Auschwitz.

In Auschwitz, people were housed in freezing, overcrowded conditions. They slept stacked together like sardines on bare boards. Those who were not instantly gassed (as happened in the millions) were starved, beaten, tortured, worked to death, subjected to grotesque medical experiments, and died from epidemic diseases. When they were unable to work, they were slaughtered. And as a reminder, these people were not illegal aliens who were being repatriated to their home countries. Instead, they had been seized from the countries in which they and their families had lived for centuries, to which they had moved legally, or to which they had fled after the Nazis had already chased them from their long-standing homes and, rather than being repatriated, were being exterminated.

The difference between the two situations could not be more stark, yet you can see below to examples of the obscene meme garbage that clutters my Facebook feed:

Confronting leftists with this reality doesn’t stop them. Meanwhile, they’re singing the praises of Zohran Mamdani and Hamas, both of which demand a globalizing of the intifada, which is another way of saying “Kill all the Jews.”

The Babylon Bee gets it, and it understands that humor often penetrates where logic and morality do not. This short video nails the fact that, if we’re going to start throwing around the Nazi name-calling, there is a cohort in society that has a shoe that fits, especially given its increasingly unashamed and deadly hostility toward the Jews:

Indeed, it turns out that the Bee has been working overtime to educate leftists about the reality of Naziism—and about how ludicrous it is to say that everyone they dislike is a Nazi because if everyone is a Nazi, then “Naziism” as a controlling label has been rendered meaningless and its evil is unchained and can be reinvigorated in society:

The sad thing, of course, is that leftists probably aren’t watching these videos, but at least you can, and if you can get just one open-minded college or high school student to watch, maybe you can change the world.