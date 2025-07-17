Autopen scandal: Who got rich selling them?

Much has been written about the enormous scandal involving the Biden administration’s cover-up of Joe Biden’s dementia.

His senility was obvious when he ran for president in 2020, but was covered up by the manufactured COVID pandemic.

He was even then an easily manipulated fool/tool of the far left from the moment he took control of the presidency.

Now we know that he was never an acting president.

He was the radical left’s frontman.

What is pathetic is that his handlers ever thought for even one moment that putting him before the public was wise. The man was a disaster of monumental proportions. Consider that satanic, scarlet speech he spewed in Philadelphia as if he were the devil incarnate. He sort of was.

Back to the autopen.

We now know that it was used and abused thousands of times, not by Biden himself but by staffers who, now, when called to testify before Congress, are all pleading the Fifth.

They are all obviously guilty, complicit in what may turn out to be a bigger scandal than the Hillary-conceived Russia hoax. Neera Tanden confessed to using the autopen but would not say who authorized her to do so. Jill Biden’s “work husband, Anthony Bernal, pleaded the Fifth. Biden’s doctor, an osteopath, also pleaded the Fifth.

Obviously, the entire four years of the Biden administration were a sham. We have yet to learn how many people were involved, but it is likely to be many, many arrogant radicals who believed themselves to be better qualified to rule over us, to tyrannize us all.

That is what they did.

Merrick Garland, Alejandro Mayorkas, Lisa Monaco, James Comey, John Brennan, James Clapper, etc.? Traitors all. The horribly weaponized DOJ, FBI, CIA, and IRS under the Biden regime verged on Stalinism. They most definitely rigged the 2020 election, which Trump surely won.

The horrors of the Biden regime will forever be remembered and written about as a dark and corrupt era in American history, which is saying a lot, for corruption has been endemic throughout our nation’s existence.

We are still learning about the CIA’s involvement in the JFK assassination, the underhandedness that was the coup that led to Nixon’s resignation, and the vile malfeasance that was the Hillary-fabricated Russia hoax that was the left’s plan to destroy Trump.

They nearly succeeded. But for Trump's relentless resilience, they might have. He even defied death, which was very likely part of their orchestrated plan.

Now he is back and has already done much to save the nation; economically, culturally, and, thanks to his mass deportations of the millions of illegal migrants Biden’s administration let invade our country, he has raised the wages of American workers for the first time in sixty years.

Will we ever learn who signed all those pardons with the autopen, 27,000 of them?

Not likely.

They will all plead the Fifth. But here is what we need to know: It is so very likely that those pardons were sold, probably for a great deal of money each.

Clinton sold pardons for hundreds of thousands of dollars in the last days of his presidency.

We need to know not only who used the autopen to grant pardons, but also the price for each pardon. It is a given that probably numerous people with access to the autopen got very rich selling them.

The newly revitalized FBI must investigate this most grievous crime upon crime upon crime.

