Atlantic writer admits Democrat voters are stuck in ‘media bubbles’ and don’t know diddly squat

In Helen Lewis’s words, “liberals” are familiar with “zombie facts” — “truths” that just won’t die, despite being repeatedly discredited and debunked (both by conservatives and leftists), which useful idiot “liberals” continue to parrot in public debate. Lewis’s explanation? These Democrat voters are stuck in “media bubbles” making them “unaware” of how ignorant and stupid they really are.

She’s acknowledging what we’ve already known—because we’ve suffered and suffered through it—and that is that we’re held hostage by the left’s collective lack of thought, information, intelligence, and propensity for fallacy.

But hey, it feels good to be vindicated, especially by a leftist journalist.

Now, Lewis’s article sought to address “how the left ended up disbelieving the science,” specifically when it comes time to the debate over whether or not it’s healthy and sound medical care to mutilate the sexual organs of children and pump them full of synthetic hormones so they can “transition” into some sort of Frankenstein creature, a process which, while it can be abandoned, cannot be undone.

(It’s truly insane that that was ever a point of contention, and still is.)

Here’s how Lewis begins:

allow children to transition, or they will kill themselves. For more than a decade, this has been the strongest argument in favor of youth gender medicine—a scenario so awful that it stifled any doubts or questions about puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.

[snip]

But there is a huge problem with this emotive formulation: It isn’t true.

(We kept telling them their arguments were all based on fallacy—it’s called appeal to emotion and it’s not based on reason. Did they listen? Absolutely not. Did they feel any pangs of shame for being so woefully uninformed? Yeah right—they carried on as if they were intellectually superior.)

According to Lewis, when the recent Skrmetti case out of Tennessee was argued before the SCOTUS, Justice Alito pushed back against an ACLU lawyer, known as “the trans-rights movement’s greatest legal brain,” who was forced to admit this: “there is no evidence to support the idea that medical transition reduces adolescent suicide rates.”

(Of course, that admission did nothing to sway Court idiot Sotomayor’s ruling—she dissented from the majority and against all reason and evidence wrote that “access to care can be a question of life or death.”)

As I’m sure you’re aware, we conservatives have long vocalized the real facts about suicide rates in the “trans” community which remain virtually the exact same, both before and after “transition” — which is around a whopping fifty percent. Some data even show a slight uptick post-transition, no doubt because all that “care” didn’t do anything to alleviate the mental distress and now they’re without hope a “transition” will fix them.

To add to the problem though, Lewis identifies this:

Many of the most fervent advocates of youth transition are also on record disparaging the idea that it should be debated at all.

Ahhh, the brownshirts we know so well—nothing like censorship and physical aggression to prove you’re right!

Lewis’s article really is a gem as she goes through and methodically debunks the left’s main talking points in regards to “trans care.” Sure, we’ve been doing this for ages, but as the old adage goes, don’t look a gift-horse in the mouth. A public service request: send Lewis’s article to every uninformed leftist you know.

I wonder if we can encourage Lewis to continue on this trajectory of true investigative journalism and go after all the “climate change” $cience?

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.