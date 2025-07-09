An axis of irrelevance?

The late billionaire pedophile and former FOB (Friend of Bill) Jeffrey Epstein had no client list, according to Pam Bondi’s Department of Justice and Kash Patel’s FBI.

Really? No three-ring binders, no Rolodexes, no paper trail, no computer records, no emails or phone numbers, nothing pertaining to any clients?

The DOJ does acknowledge that it has thousands of hours of lurid, revolting video depicting underage girls being sexually abused by men.

So are we to understand that none of the men’s identities can be made out on video?

If, hypothetically, there were videos depicting a former president, or the former CEO of a software company, or a retired baggy-eyed goon from a federal intelligence agency engaging in the sexual abuse of minors, would the DOJ even tell us?

Why hasn’t the DOJ offered Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s decades-long procurer, confidante, and fixer, a reduced or suspended sentence in exchange for naming names other than the preternaturally pathetic Prince Andrew?

The various videos in circulation showing Patel, Bondi, and Dan Bongino deflecting and dissembling about the Epstein case look bad. One doesn’t have to be an expert in deciphering body language, facial expressions, and elocution to note their profound discomfort.

In the early months of the Trump 47 administration, conservative voters expressing unease about the lethargy of the DOJ and FBI were admonished to be patient.

It takes time, we were told, to divulge all the known information about Epstein’s clients. It takes time to build a criminal case against repulsive cloven-hoofed insurrectionists like John Brennan and James Clapper.

Progressives have a superpower called magical thinking. It enables them to change facts, change reality itself. Progs view the world in simplistic terms—if an event or action benefits the progressive cause, it is good and will be fiercely defended and protected. COVID, for example, was great for the progressive cause; ergo, COVID was great (a gift from God).

As we are mere days away from the six-month commemoration of Trump’s second oath of office (on 1/20/25), it appears the Bondi-led DOJ has itself been co-opted into magical thinking.

Remember a little toady FBI lawyer named Kevin Clinesmith? In the ten years the government has been pursuing, framing, charging, convicting, and otherwise persecuting Trump, his surrogates, and his voters, the servile patsy Clinesmith is the only government official convicted of a crime. (Convicted in 2020; Clinesmith only altered an email, did no jail time, and did not even lose his lawyer’s license.)

The real ringleaders behind the government-wide insurrection against Trump were the Barack Obama administration, in cahoots with the Intelligence Community, which sought to frame Trump and others with its phony Russia collusion and offshoot charges.

All talk of finally holding malefactors accountable is cheap when we can all see that nothing is being done.

No predawn raids with guns drawn. No frog marches in leg irons with the media’s cameras rolling. No indictments. No convictions. Nobody going to prison.

It’s why an incitement-minded Stalinist like James Comey can play “8647” games with his seashells on social media. He knows he has nothing to fear from the DOJ, FBI, Secret Service, or anybody else.

The FBI’s surprise announcement on July 8 of a possible criminal investigation into Comey and Brennan invites skepticism when viewed in the context of similar empty public relations gestures in the past.

The conservative base is exhausted by all the broken promises and losses on the legal front. Tired of moving in for a breakaway dunk only to have our coach call a timeout to undercut our success. Tired of the useless complaining about the unfair officiating (district court judges with their universal injunctions, for example), but doing little about it.

No matter the happy talk and spin, we can all plainly see that Democrats are not being held accountable for their brazenly insurrectionary crimes over the past decade and more. In some cases, we also notice that the statute of limitations is being allowed to lapse without a charging decision.

The DOJ might be in a “let bygones be bygones” mood, or experiencing a failure of nerve, but the current passivity is very reminiscent of the Bill Barr years.

Recall that Bill Barr’s DOJ and FBI knew a full year before the 2020 election that the Hunter Biden laptop was real. Yet they allowed 51 I.C. spooks and Biden to plunge headfirst into election interference by lying that the laptop was just another Russian fake. Bill Barr’s silence was complicity.

Unpunished and undeterred, Democrats will unapologetically double down on their seditious and nation-destroying agenda once they regain political power.

Say what you will about the likes of Democrat attorney general Merrick Garland, but he had a single-minded, fanatical focus on destroying the political opposition (his perceived Republican enemies) to the point of entrapping and framing them with ludicrously false charges, bankrupting many, while throwing thousands of peaceful dissidents into prison.

Unlike Garland and former FBI director Chris Wray, Bondi, Patel, and Bongino have real crimes and real criminals to pursue on the other side of the political aisle.

Sorry, not sorry for noticing, but if the trio fail to execute their duties, they risk becoming an axis of irrelevance.

The authors are brothers and previous contributors to American Thinker.

Image: Pam Bondi. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.