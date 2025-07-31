American Academy of Pediatrics calls religious vaccine exemptions ‘deeply problematic’ and advocates for their elimination

Three days ago on July 28, the American Academy of Pediatrics lurched further into tyrannical leftism with its bold new policy stance on vaccines, declaring that religious vaccine exemptions are “deeply problematic” and should be eliminated as an option for parents and other legal custodians.

Now, the AAP was already about as corrupted as a “professional” medical association can get. Since 2018, also as a matter of policy, the AAP has supported irreversible “trans” medical interventions like synthetic cross-sex hormones and even surgery for minors, even those in “early adolescence” which seems to be elementary-aged children; in 2023, the organization voted to reaffirm that position.

Anyway, back to the vaccines. Before getting to the part about any non-medical “exemption” being a major inconvenience for the AAP agenda, the authors of the policy statement make a case that it’s dishonest for anyone to cite faith/spirituality/philosophy as reasons for exception:

Among the major world religious traditions, none include scriptural or doctrinal guidelines that preclude adherents from being vaccinated.

(This is coming from a bunch of atheists no doubt.)

While that assertion may be true, my Christian faith tells me that murder is wrong, and therefore I cannot participate in “science” that uses the cells and body parts of murdered babies. I also cannot in good faith, poison my children: if I were to feed my boys aluminum and formaldehyde cocktails, I’d be arrested (and rightly so). How would injecting these same ingredients be any different than ingestion by mouth?

They continue though:

In fact, the leaders of some religious groups have highlighted that vaccination can be one important way to protect oneself and one’s neighbors and have thus suggested that there is a moral or religious obligation to seek vaccination.

Religious “leaders” like Rebecca Todd Peters who bragged about her two abortions from the pulpit and then preached a sermon on how Jesus Christ would have been an “abortion doula” if He were here today? “Leaders” like Mariann Edgar Budde, who encourage the sexualization of children through LGBTQ++ advocacy and activism?

These aren’t real “leaders” of any religion but that of Satan.

Toward the end of the statement came the “deeply problematic” language:

Although nonmedical exemptions might seem like reasonable accommodation to lessen the challenges that some families face, the fact is that exemptions are a deeply problematic tool….

You know what else is “deeply problematic” for leftist megalomaniacs like those at the AAP?

A bunch of “old white guys” who decided that a person’s right to free speech was so important, it should be unequivocally clear that a federal government may not censor it. (It sure is “deeply problematic” that we can spread the truth about the damage and harm caused by childhood vaccines, and the government is unable to silence us.)

The God-given right to self-defense, and a foundational secular law declaring that right so inherent to man’s existence, it shall not be infringed.

The reality that human life begins at conception, and each and every human being deserves the utmost dignity and protection, regardless of how “problematic” or “inconvenient” a little one’s existence is.

The idea that property ownership belongs to the people, not government.

What’s most “problematic” though is people who believe that men’s authority is inferior to God’s authority. The real anger here is that these people can’t be the gods they want to be. They resent sentiments and convictions that there is a moral lawgiver who is far superior to men—the same beliefs John Locke held when he wrote about man’s last appeal of injustice belongs to heaven—especially the ones staffing the AAP.

