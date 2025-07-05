A Big, Beautiful Bill...if you can keep it

On September 17, 1787, Benjamin Franklin was asked by Elizabeth Willing Powell, “Well, Doctor, what have we got: a republic or a monarchy?” Franklin replied, “A republic, if you can keep it.”

Throughout the first six months of Donald Trump’s second term in the White House, he has begged, cajoled, threatened, sweetened, and done everything humanly possible to see his signature piece of legislation passed into law. On July 4, 2025, it was formally signed on the White House lawn, with many of the legislators who had pushed the bill across the finish line in attendance. They were joined by members of the armed forces who had participated in arguably the greatest military mission in history: the destruction of Iran’s nuclear sites, in one mission, with no loss of American life.

The question must be asked: “Mr. President, just what do we have here?” President Trump would surely answer, “We have One Big Beautiful Bill.”

Franklin was asked the famous question after his prepared speech was presented to the Constitutional Convention, headed by George Washington, by Pennsylvania delegate Wilson, as Franklin was too ill from gout and kidney stones to deliver the speech personally. However, he was able to answer Ms. Powell’s question with a quote as famous as any to come from that first convention of the states.

At the time of the presentation of the speech, Franklin was attempting to get three delegates who had not signed the Constitution — Delegates Gerry of Massachusetts, Randolph of Virginia, and Mason of Virginia — to add their signatures to the document. Franklin thought the proposed Constitution to be an imperfect document, though as near perfect as possible. The three abstainers never acquiesced.

Signing the document held no legal effect. The Constitution needed to be ratified by nine of the thirteen colonies to go into effect. It was ratified on May 29, 1788, when Rhode Island became the last state to ratify the document after its delegates had initially rejected it on March 24, 1788. It has survived nearly a quarter-millennium as the most successful governing document in history.

Trump’s OBBB faced considerably more resistance than did the signing of our Constitution. Not one Democrat voted for the legislation in either chamber of Congress. Two Republicans also nixed the legislation. It will be difficult to forget all those who voted against the legislation, as we have forgotten delegates Gerry, Randolph, and Mason. At this juncture, they don’t want to be forgotten. But come this time next year, as the midterm elections approach, that may be quite different. We will know just how beautiful the bill really was.

If the bill does what President Trump claims it will, our economy and national morale will be soaring. In that case, I wouldn’t want to be a Democrat campaigning on having voted against the bill. It will likely be a huge election for the Republican Party. If, however, Trump’s OBBB proves to be OBFB (One Big Failed Bill), the Democrats will have a field day.

There will likely be little doubt. So, Mr. President, we have OBBB, if you can make it work.

