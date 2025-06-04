Will Derek Chauvin and the other police officers finally receive true justice?

For four years, since Derek Chauvin was tried in a kangaroo court and convicted, I have been working with support from prominent investigative journalist, editor, and author, Jack Cashill, to right this wrong. We are committed to justice for the four officers involved in the May 25, 2020, death of felon George Floyd, who died from a cardiac arrest due to a bad heart while resisting arrest.

Floyd was not murdered. The officers on the scene—Chauvin, Tou Thau, Alex Kueng, and Thomas Lane —were doing their job according to Minneapolis Police Department policy, directives, and training, not committing a crime. Thankfully, the last three months have seen numerous positive developments for our position and efforts to reverse the officers’ convictions.

The mob surrounding the courthouse the day before jury selection in Derek Chauvin’s trial, by Chad Davis. CC BY 2.0.

Big deal number one: the medical examiner’s troubling testimony

I have written many times in American Thinker and elsewhere that Chauvin and his colleagues are innocent. They did not kill George Floyd. Floyd died from cardiac arrest while being restrained. The excitement, stimulation, and exertion—not to mention the methamphetamines—put an unbearable strain on a huge man with severe heart disease. The officers could only see his size, not his heart.

I have detailed elsewhere how Dr. Roger Mitchell, a black activist and then the DC medical examiner, put pressure on Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Dr. Andrew Baker to change his original autopsy conclusions. I recorded on video two demonstrations to emphasize that the prone restraint used by the MPD was chosen as policy because it was appropriate, not lethal or harmful. Those interested can see one of the videos here.

Judge Peter Cahill, who presided over Chauvin’s trial, knew about Mitchell’s coercion and Baker’s inexplicably changed conclusions, thanks to (a) a memorandum by Hennepin County prosecutor Patrick Lofton and (b) a memorandum about Mitchell’s role compiled by the Minnesota state attorney’s office. Lofton went on record on the same day as the autopsy. The Mitchell memorandum was recorded and dated November 5, 2020. Astonishingly, Mitchell boasted to the state attorneys how he threatened Baker into changing his diagnosis. These key memoranda are public records. If I have them, so must Judge Cahill, but he has ignored them.

Big deal number two—troubling testimony about the restraint issue

Alpha News produced the documentary Fall of Minneapolis two years ago. It was based on a 2020 book by reporter Liz Collin called, They’re Lying. Collin implied that Police Chief Medaria Arredondo and Assistant Chief Katie Blackwell committed perjury when they testified under oath that Chauvin used a restraint not approved by the MPD. In the Fall of Minneapolis, we see Derek Chauvin’s frustrated mother sitting in the courtroom with a copy of the training manual that showed images of the restraint her son used.

In 2024, Ms. Blackwell sued Collin and Alpha News for defamation. That was a big mistake. In a hearing on a motion for dismissal of Blackwell’s suit earlier this year, attorney Chris Madel showed Judge Ed Wahl the relevant training materials. He also gathered testimony from some 33 Minnesota Police Department officers who claimed to have been trained to use the same technique Chauvin used on Floyd.

So compelling was Madel’s presentation that Judge Wahl granted the motion to dismiss and added a blistering critique of Blackwell. In granting Madel’s motion, Wahl required Blackwell to admit that her lawsuit was unwarranted, sign a declaration that Alpha and Collin had not defamed her, and pay Madel’s $75,000 fee.

BIIIIG deal number 3

A pardon for Chauvin, unthinkable just a year ago, has been gathering support among high-profile conservatives. Of more immediate importance is Harmeet Dhillon’s appointment to head up the US DOJ’s Civil Rights division. Dhillon and her colleagues Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, Dan Bongino, and Ed Martin have all set their sights on undoing the Biden-era weaponization of justice to wage a war on cops.

A federal pardon would only work for the gratuitous civil rights convictions all four officers endured, but a DoJ investigation could not ignore the prosecutorial misconduct and judicial deck-stacking prevalent in the state and federal cases against all four of the accused. A DoJ investigation will inevitably expose the perfidy and create a completely different power dynamic.

Violating these citizens’ civil rights under the color of law can create problems for state attorneys and judges, including criminal problems. Recent news has been encouraging, but the Trump DoJ will face a stubborn racialist infrastructure, propped up by a governor who would like nothing better than to lead the resistance. As Derek Chauvin learned the hard way, Minnesotans aren’t nearly as nice as they say they are.

John Dale Dunn is a 50-year emergency and corrections physician and a 40-year attorney in Brownwood, Texas.