Why Democrats are now focusing on Joe Biden’s dementia

Since 2019, Conservatives have discussed Joe Biden’s obvious dementia issues. It’s been there for everyone in the world to see (including our enemies). Yet leftists only noticed Joey’s dementia after his disastrous June 2024 debate performance.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, seven million Americans suffer from some form of Alzheimer’s. That’s one in every nine people aged 65 or over. Currently, health and long-term care costs to take care of our loved ones with dementia are expected to be nearly $400 billion. In 2050, when the number of Americans with dementia rises to an astounding 50 million, costs are expected to be nearly $1 trillion.

This is why so many Americans knew that Biden had mental acuity issues during the 2020 presidential campaign. They have personally witnessed dementia with their own loved ones.

If pResident Biden’s fiasco debate performance didn’t convince Democrats that he should not run for re-election, they had their “come to Jesus” moment following the publication of several post-debate articles and books showing how almost everyone in the Biden administration knew Joey couldn’t tell the difference between Ovaltine and the Oval Office.

So many in the Biden administration knew and kept quiet!

So many in the White House press corps knew and kept quiet!

America didn’t have a president for four years. Instead, it had a cabal of communists using the Autopen (led by “Dr.” Jill Biden and First Son Hunter). They felt it was their duty to re-elect a corpse-like Biden to keep Donald Trump out of the White House.

Now we hear many Democrats talking about Biden’s dementia, insisting this situation should never happen again. But do you notice what they always do? They quickly pivot to President Donald Trump, claiming Trump is showing signs of mental acuity challenges. Leftists are basically saying, “We missed all the dementia warning signs with Joe Biden, but we’re not going to miss the signs with Donald Trump.”

Pure Kamala Harris word salad malarkey!

Few people, especially at the age of 78, have the stamina that President Trump has. What he has done since being sworn in on January 20 would rival what many presidents half his age have done in four years.

We frequently hear him enthusiastically speak in the Oval Office and at rallies. We listen as he answers daily questions from a hostile press. We watch him meet with world leaders, winning sports teams, or at other White House events. We see him happily playing golf or spending time with his beloved grandchildren. We watch him attend multiple events on the same day. And we are exhausted just observing President Trump’s daily activities!

Yet, lackluster and leaderless Democrats want to portray Donald Trump as having mental acuity issues. (Insert ROFL emoji here.) This list is a sampling of ridiculous recent headlines:

If Democrats want to focus on mental acuity issues, they should start with New Jersey Senator Cory Booker who spoke for 25 straight hours and said nothing of value, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders who chastises successful Americans from the comfort of one of his three estates, New York Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer who is more pro-Palestinian than those living in Gaza, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz who put tampon dispensers in boys’ bathrooms. Plus, most of the Democrat House caucus, based on their MSNBC rants.

The Democrat party’s current chatter admitting that Joe Biden had dementia and should not have run for re-election is solely to connect the conversation to President Donald Trump. In the meantime, these same Democrats hope Biden stays on a Delaware beach, knowing his silence is golden while President Donald Trump is focused on America’s Golden Age.

Robin M. Itzler is a regular contributor to American Thinker. She is the founder and editor of Patriot Neighbors, a free weekly national newsletter. Robin can be reached at PatriotNeighbors@yahoo.com.