Who is behind the No Kings protests?

If China is involved in the recent No Kings protests across the U.S., it’s potentially an act of war.

The circumstantial evidence is on full display. Rep. Erick Swalwell (D-Calif.) was on hand at a No Kings protest this weekend. It was Swalwell who was compromised by a female Chinese spy and served on the House Intelligence Committee. Yet he feels emboldened to stand with No Kings without consequence.

That is a problem all by itself.

We’re constantly told these riots are highly organized and coordinated. What we’re not told is who is responsible. Who’s funding the travel, the signage, the livestreams, the paid organizers? We’re told there are progressive groups behind it. If there are CCP financiers behind it, we should know. Our law enforcement officials should tell us.

The media avoid questions like the plague. The Biden-holdover bureaucrats in the Intelligence Community won’t say. And the current FBI director, Kash Patel, seems to be staring into space while Attorney General Pam Bondi offers no public clarity. If this is what decisive national security leadership looks like, the American people are right to be concerned.

To be fair, Patel did say he’s looking into foreign influence here. Historically, an announcement like this is meant to assure the American people that something is being done. In reality, it rarely goes beyond that. The assurance dies on the vine and is replaced by other shiny toys from future news cycles.

Meanwhile, George Soros’s son — long rumored to help bankroll these sorts of operations — just married Huma Abedin, daughter of Saleha Abedin, a Muslim Sisterhood leader. The “wedding” took place on the same day as the original No Kings day of protest. There are mountains of evidence that Huma’s connections to the group should have prevented her from ever obtaining a security clearance when she served secretary of State Hillary Clinton. All those who looked the other way, to include elected Republicans, are dirty.

Transparency is a weapon against subversion. And right now, America’s enemies — foreign and domestic — are exploiting our institutions’ fear of naming names.

Law enforcement will monitor your grandmother’s Facebook posts but can’t seem to track down who’s coordinating national mayhem from an open website. Our institutions will label soccer moms as extremists but refuse to identify the shadowy organizers behind nationwide street violence.

If you want to understand how countries collapse, this is how it starts: government paralysis in the face of orchestrated chaos. It’s weakness at the top that trickles down to confusion at the street level. And in today’s environment, that confusion breeds political fallout. If Republican voters perceive the current leadership as ineffective in restoring order and calling out enemies foreign and domestic, they may stay home in the upcoming midterm elections. And if Democrats are able to paint Republicans as unable to control the streets, the GOP could face a massive midterm wipeout.

Worse still, the vacuum of strength invites another Trump impeachment. Don’t laugh. We’ve seen this movie before. The media will reframe Trump’s every word as incitement, every rally as a threat, and every response to the chaos as a pretext for political attack. The left understands the game: Create the crisis, blame the response, then use the hysteria to destroy opponents. Right now, there is no clearer crisis than the fire on America’s streets — and no clearer void than the silence of those sworn to stop it.

It is long past time for real answers. Who owns the No Kings domain? Who receives the emails? Who paid for the infrastructure? Who designed the logo and coordinated the livestream? These are not unsolvable mysteries. This is Investigatory Work 101 in the digital age. If the FBI and DOJ can’t get us these answers, then what exactly are they doing?

Every day they stay silent, more Americans lose faith. And if this silence continues, the only kings left will be those hiding behind the throne — unaccountable, unelected, and unchecked.

Todd Baumann is the director of operations for Special Guests Publicity — www.specialguests.com.

Image via Pixabay.